1205 S MAIN ST 28

2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment FULLY FURNISHED (includes bedding linens, towels, kitchen items etc.) rent $875 month $875 deposit with 3 month lease .. available Mid-September...electricity paid, water paid, garbage paid, WiFi included, recently renovated .. new kitchen and bath, all kitchen appliances and high efficiency front load washer and dryer included, large bathroom with large tub and separate shower, central heat and air, primary bedroom has a king size bed, second bedroom has a large desk but desk can be removed at renters request. 3 flat screen TV's. This is a very nice apartment and is great for folks that need a short-term lease, just bring your clothes and groceries because everything else is included. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED.. will consider shorter term lease for a higher monthly rate for more info please send email to: kevin_d_robertson@icloud.com or call 720-507-3390 to set-up appointment to view the property before applying.

No Pets Allowed



