Last updated September 24 2019 at 10:48 AM

1205 S MAIN ST 28

1205 South Main Street · (720) 507-3390
Location

1205 South Main Street, Altus, OK 73521

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 28 · Avail. now

$875

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
SW ALTUS 2BED/1BATH APARTMENT - Property Id: 92755

2 Bed, 1 Bath Apartment FULLY FURNISHED (includes bedding linens, towels, kitchen items etc.) rent $875 month $875 deposit with 3 month lease .. available Mid-September...electricity paid, water paid, garbage paid, WiFi included, recently renovated .. new kitchen and bath, all kitchen appliances and high efficiency front load washer and dryer included, large bathroom with large tub and separate shower, central heat and air, primary bedroom has a king size bed, second bedroom has a large desk but desk can be removed at renters request. 3 flat screen TV's. This is a very nice apartment and is great for folks that need a short-term lease, just bring your clothes and groceries because everything else is included. ABSOLUTELY NO PETS ALLOWED AND NO SMOKING ALLOWED.. will consider shorter term lease for a higher monthly rate for more info please send email to: kevin_d_robertson@icloud.com or call 720-507-3390 to set-up appointment to view the property before applying.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92755p
Property Id 92755

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5154692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

