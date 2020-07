Amenities

pet friendly parking air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom like new duplex. 925 sq/ft of spacious and naturally well-lit living. Close to town but with the peace and serenity of nature! Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $850/month rent. $850 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Cedarstone, LLC at 580-399-5738 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.