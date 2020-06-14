/
furnished apartments
33 Furnished Apartments for rent in Worthington, OH
14 Units Available
The Heights at Worthington Place
160 W Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH
1 Bedroom
$942
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located next to The Shops at Worthington Place for shopping and dining and just minutes from I-270. 1-3 bedroom apartments include large closets and washers and dryers. Community amenities include resident lounge and fitness center.
Worthington Village North
4 Units Available
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
Welcome to Copley Park, where your one and two bedroom garden-style apartment home awaits you. It's not just about finding a place to sleep, it's about finding a great place that you can call home. And you deserve it.
Brookside Woods
25 Units Available
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,270
1369 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Several shopping and dining options are nearby, and Brookside Woods are located past the community's lake. Yoga studio and fitness center on-site.
Polaris
35 Units Available
The Pointe at Polaris
8900 Lyra Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,118
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1394 sqft
Great location in Polaris close to shops, dining, and entertainment. Apartments are contemporary with elegant details, inviting views, and modern finishes. Apartments feature balconies and patios and updated features.
Wynstone
18 Units Available
801 Polaris
801 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1083 sqft
This mid-story community features spacious floor plans, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. Near I-270 and I-71 On-site pool and sundeck, as well as an outdoor courtyard with a fireplace and a fitness center.
Brookside Colony
13 Units Available
Dublin Square
7331 Skyline Drive East, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$975
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1109 sqft
While our convenient location makes commuting to work, school, or shopping a breeze, you’ll be surprised just how secluded our community feels.
6 Units Available
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
844 sqft
Located close to I-71 and I-270. On-site locker system for deliveries, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar. Updated interiors with fashionable features. Garden-style community with a lake.
5 Units Available
Kenyon Square
9220 Worthington Rd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,010
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1086 sqft
Kenyon Square Apartments is located near downtown Columbus. Units feature mahogany cabinets, 9-foot ceilings, designer lighting and ceramic flooring in the bathrooms. The community has a 24-hour gym and pool.
Springbourne
9 Units Available
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$675
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
Don Scott
7 Units Available
Wesbury Park
6667 Wesbury Park Ave, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$945
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1053 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Wesbury Park in Columbus, OH! Wesbury Park offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
6 Units Available
Powell Crossing
147 West Olentangy Street, Powell, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1034 sqft
A walkable community in the Olentangy School District, residents at Powell Crossing will have everything they could want or need at their fingertips.
Kendale
6 Units Available
Harvard Square Apartments
4438 Mobile Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$819
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1078 sqft
Harvard Square Apartments has everything you need in your next home! We have spacious one and two bedroom apartments at the best prices in the area.
Central Clintonville
11 Units Available
Deco
3450 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1087 sqft
5 Bedrooms
$1,019
609 sqft
Finally, all the benefits of Clintonville experienced through gracious, newly constructed apartments.
Riverview
1 Unit Available
484 Stinchcomb Drive, 28,
484 Stinchcomb Drive, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
411 sqft
* Huge discount offered University Village (Columbus) - Furnished (Fridge, Stove, Oven, Heater, 1 big Sofa, 1 small Sofa, 2 Sofa table, 1 TV table, 3 Chairs, Bath, Air Conditioner, Bed, Desk, 2 drawers, 1 lamp table, built-in closet).
Weinland Park
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,069
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1110 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunityMinutes from The Ohio State University, OSU Med Center and downtown Columbus, One Pearl Place, an Edwards Community, offers brand new Studio, 1, 2, and 2BR Den apartments.
Downtown Columbus
14 Units Available
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$949
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1359 sqft
Minutes from downtown Columbus and Columbus Commons Park. An updated community. Short-term leases and furnished apartments available. Premium finishes throughout. On-site clubhouse and business center. Lots of storage.
25 Units Available
Asherton of Dublin
5400 Asherton Blvd, Dublin, OH
1 Bedroom
$884
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1465 sqft
Community is luxurious and features golf course, pool and lakes with fishing. Units include state-of-the-art appliances, plenty of storage and more. Located just minutes from a slew of shopping and dining options.
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Tuttle West
6 Units Available
Greydon House
5284 Avery Road, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1087 sqft
As a cozy community with unexpected amenities, residents love making Greydon House their home. The convenient Dublin location offers quick access to anything residents may need, all while offering everything they could want at home in the community.
Dexter Falls
9 Units Available
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$883
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1178 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards Community A rare find...
Tuttle
17 Units Available
Times Square
4130 Times Square Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!An Edwards CommunitySTART SPREADING THE NEWS.Times Square Apartments & Townhomes, an Edwards Community, is an exciting and talked about apartment community in town.
10 Units Available
Square at Latham Park
4170 Green Clover Drive, Hilliard, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Square at Latham Park in Hilliard. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
25 Units Available
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,084
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1204 sqft
River & Rich offers one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and townhouse style apartments. Find your perfect fit and discover the perks of living at River & Rich. Immerse yourself in the neighborhood. Walk to nearby restaurants, brew pubs, and art galleries.
