11 Apartments for rent in Tipp City, OH with balconies

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Tipp City
3044 Burgyne Court, Tipp City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1348 sqft
Apartment features energy-efficient two-bedroom units with spacious living areas. Convenient access to the U.S. Air Force Museum, Carriage Hill MetroPark and the University of Dayton.
Results within 5 miles of Tipp City

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
328 Morehead St
328 Morehead Street, Troy, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1060 sqft
Welcome to your new home! This 3 bed 1 bath home is newly remodeled with fresh paint and new flooring throughout. Features an eat in kitchen that is open to the living room, with ceiling fans in the living room and first floor bedroom. (RLNE4862131)
Results within 10 miles of Tipp City
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
$
9 Units Available
Rivers Edge
4346 Riverside Dr, Dayton, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$779
913 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhouses. Residents have full use of the three on-site pools, dog park and fitness center. Located close to I-75 and the Stillwater River Park trails.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Pine Run Townhomes
5541 Bengie Ct, Huber Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$786
1000 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to I-70 and I-75. Community offers playground, emergency maintenance and parking. Apartments have fenced-in patio, washers and dryers, and large bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Amhurst Apartments
4151 Amston Drive, Dayton, OH
Studio
$445
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amhurst Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Amhurst is one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Dayton.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
5920 Chambersburg Road
5920 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Cozy 3 bedroom brick home , 1 bath, 1 car garage. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5920-chambersburg-rd-huber-heights-oh-45424-usa/50d5ae46-8467-4fb5-9cc1-776368204125 (RLNE5910187)

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Springbrook Boulevard
331 Springbrook Boulevard, Montgomery County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1548 sqft
331 Springbrook Boulevard Available 07/24/20 331 Springbrook Blvd 3BR/2BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7085 Sandalview Drive
7085 Sandalview Drive, Huber Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1696 sqft
Wonderful Spacious Brick Ranch 3br 2ba home in Huber Heights - Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath Cascade model home with an open concept, split floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
3711 W Farrington Rd
3711 Farrington Road, Miami County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1120 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Piqua! Includes stove, refrigerator and microwave. Tenant pays electric and trash service, and is responsible for lawn maintenance. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Forest Ridge Quail Hollow
4750 Whitewood Court
4750 Whitewood Court, Dayton, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2868 sqft
Fantastic Quad In Dayton/HuberHts/Riverside Area With 2 Family Rooms & Mad River Schools - Minutes From WPAFB, WSU, Fairfield Commons Mall, Restaurants and Parks Plenty Of Room For Your Family (RLNE2519208)

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
4355 Rundell Avenue,
4355 Rundell Drive, Clayton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1363 sqft
4355 Rundell Avenue, Available 07/31/20 4355 Rundell Ave 3BR/2.5BA (Dayton) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Dayton, Ohio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Tipp City, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Tipp City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

