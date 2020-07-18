All apartments in Springfield
618 Cedar St

618 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

618 Cedar Street, Springfield, OH 45504

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
Three bedroom, one bathroom double in Springfield. - Three bedrooms, one bathroom double in Springfield.

Resident is responsible for gas, electric, water and trash/ gas and electric

This is a non-smoking unit

Section 8 is accepted at this property

Renters insurance is required. Options are available with our office.

Cats are permitted at this property with a non-refundable pet deposit and monthly fee. The deposit and monthly fees are determined by management after the application has been approved.

Applicants must provide a completed application for it to be processed by management. This includes all questions on the application answered, the most recent 3 full months of pay stubs and a money order for the application fee.

The application fee is $40 per person if paid in the office and $45 per person if paid online. However, we do offer a discount if more than one person applies together in the office! ($60 for 2 people and $100 for 3 people.)

In order to be approved, potential residents must have a monthly income three times larger than the rent amount, be eviction free, and pass our background check.

Please contact our office for a showing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3348089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

