All apartments in South Lebanon
Find more places like Water's Bend Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Lebanon, OH
/
Water's Bend Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

Water's Bend Apartments

350 Sycamore Ln · (513) 285-6611
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
South Lebanon
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

350 Sycamore Ln, South Lebanon, OH 45065

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 156 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 101 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 014 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Water's Bend Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
pool table
trash valet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 pending credit approval.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 150.00
limit: 2
Storage Details: On-site Storage for an additional Monthly Cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Water's Bend Apartments have any available units?
Water's Bend Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Water's Bend Apartments have?
Some of Water's Bend Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Water's Bend Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Water's Bend Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Water's Bend Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Water's Bend Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments offers parking.
Does Water's Bend Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Water's Bend Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments has a pool.
Does Water's Bend Apartments have accessible units?
No, Water's Bend Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Water's Bend Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Water's Bend Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Water's Bend Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Water's Bend Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Lebanon 2 BedroomsSouth Lebanon 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
South Lebanon Apartments with GarageSouth Lebanon Apartments with Parking
South Lebanon Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OHHamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHFlorence, KYCovington, KYFairborn, OH
Lebanon, OHKettering, OHOxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNewport, KYSouthgate, KYWoodlawn, OHWilder, KY
Four Bridges, OHSharonville, OHBridgetown, OHTrenton, OHNorwood, OHTrotwood, OHGermantown, OHMonroe, OHDry Run, OHNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Gateway Community and Technical CollegeCincinnati State Technical and Community College
University of Cincinnati-Main CampusUniversity of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College
University of Dayton
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity