Water's Bend Apartments

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150 pending credit approval.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: On-site Storage for an additional Monthly Cost
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.