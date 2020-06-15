All apartments in Salem
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

462 S Lincoln Ave

462 South Lincoln Avenue · (330) 970-6694
Location

462 South Lincoln Avenue, Salem, OH 44460

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2.5 baths, $1299 · Avail. now

$1,299

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution. Lease To Own our Charming Southern Colonial in the Historical District of Salem, Ohio. Beautifully ordained by 4 magnificent pillars, covered front porch and balcony. The house has a great blend of history and charm, with modern updates. Enjoy watching the Friday night football game from the comfort of one of the balconies off the back of the house. The home Features First floor laundry and a 2-car garage. The home is walking distance to downtown where you can enjoy the boutiques, library and small town flare.
For Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered. No banks required!!

(RLNE5652371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have any available units?
462 S Lincoln Ave has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 462 S Lincoln Ave have?
Some of 462 S Lincoln Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 462 S Lincoln Ave currently offering any rent specials?
462 S Lincoln Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 462 S Lincoln Ave pet-friendly?
No, 462 S Lincoln Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave offer parking?
Yes, 462 S Lincoln Ave does offer parking.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 462 S Lincoln Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have a pool?
No, 462 S Lincoln Ave does not have a pool.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have accessible units?
No, 462 S Lincoln Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 462 S Lincoln Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 462 S Lincoln Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 462 S Lincoln Ave has units with air conditioning.
