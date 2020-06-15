1275 E 9th St

Amenities

Minimum down payment - $6,000

Up to $200 monthly possible credit towards purchase price.

RENT TO OWN our home at 1275 E 9th Street in Salem.You will love this stunning 3 bedroom updated home. This home offers a gorgeous brand new kitchen, all new cupboards, granite counter tops, new backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, inviting living room with fireplace, a family/media room and dining room, outstanding bathrooms all brand new too. This home has new lighting throughout, entire interior freshly repainted, basement has been waterproofed. Large covered patio for your entertaining with a fenced in backyard and a detached 2 car garage; new landscaping too. The home has a new gas line run from the house to the street, newer windows, new shingles over the patio and the family room. The sellers have done it all for you, nothing to do but move in!



