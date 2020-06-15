All apartments in Salem
Find more places like 1275 E 9th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salem, OH
/
1275 E 9th St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1275 E 9th St

1275 East 9th Street · (216) 810-3237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1275 East 9th Street, Salem, OH 44460

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1495 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY PLEASE
Minimum down payment - $6,000
Up to $200 monthly possible credit towards purchase price.
RENT TO OWN our home at 1275 E 9th Street in Salem.You will love this stunning 3 bedroom updated home. This home offers a gorgeous brand new kitchen, all new cupboards, granite counter tops, new backsplash, all new stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, inviting living room with fireplace, a family/media room and dining room, outstanding bathrooms all brand new too. This home has new lighting throughout, entire interior freshly repainted, basement has been waterproofed. Large covered patio for your entertaining with a fenced in backyard and a detached 2 car garage; new landscaping too. The home has a new gas line run from the house to the street, newer windows, new shingles over the patio and the family room. The sellers have done it all for you, nothing to do but move in!

(RLNE5780581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1275 E 9th St have any available units?
1275 E 9th St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1275 E 9th St have?
Some of 1275 E 9th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1275 E 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
1275 E 9th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1275 E 9th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1275 E 9th St is pet friendly.
Does 1275 E 9th St offer parking?
Yes, 1275 E 9th St does offer parking.
Does 1275 E 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1275 E 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1275 E 9th St have a pool?
No, 1275 E 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 1275 E 9th St have accessible units?
No, 1275 E 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1275 E 9th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1275 E 9th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1275 E 9th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1275 E 9th St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1275 E 9th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Akron, OHStow, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHKent, OHCanton, OHStreetsboro, OHGreen, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHNiles, OHAurora, OH
Fernway, PACarnot-Moon, PAMacedonia, OHAliquippa, PALouisville, OHCoraopolis, PAWarren, OHAustintown, OHYoungstown, OHGirard, OHMcDonald, OH
Campbell, OHNew Castle, PAWeirton, WVNorth Canton, OHSteubenville, OHRochester, PATwinsburg, OHAmbridge, PAChagrin Falls, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentRobert Morris University
University of Akron Main Campus
Malone University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity