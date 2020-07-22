AL
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:15 PM

13 Apartments under $800 for rent in Reynoldsburg, OH

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Reynoldsburg is worth the extra effort... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:47 PM
9 Units Available
Independence Village
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$763
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$911
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Results within 1 mile of Reynoldsburg

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
East Broad
7320 E. Broad St
7320 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$779
1050 sqft
Our courteous and knowledgeable leasing staff is eager to help you find just the right home for your individual needs.
Results within 5 miles of Reynoldsburg
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Winchester
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Pine Hills
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$625
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
880 sqft
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 06:06 PM
1 Unit Available
The Meadows
112 Mocking Bird Ct, Pickerington, OH
Studio
$569
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Meadows Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our spacious and well-designed studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans provide the quality and comfort of a premier lifestyle.
Results within 10 miles of Reynoldsburg
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Vasser Village
Sky View Townhomes
1755 S 20th St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$846
1105 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in Vassor Village and only moments from Lincoln Park and Barack Park. There's a clubhouse, gym and pool that residents get to enjoy. Apartments have stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
11 Units Available
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave, Columbus, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$741
756 sqft
A new concept in affordable apartment living. Designed to be a home, not just another place to live. You'll have all the features you want at an affordable price when you choose Gateway Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
10 Units Available
Greenbriar Farm
Ardmore Village
3331 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$660
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$655
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ardmore Village is located in east Columbus, OH and offers spacious and affordable one, two, and three bedroom townhomes and two bedroom garden apartment homes for rent.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$769
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
$
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 12:27 PM
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Farms
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
2856 Ruhl Avenue
2856 Ruhl Avenue, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1033 sqft
WOW! COMPLETELY RENOVATED 2BR townhouse just outside Bexley! Great location close to downtown and shopping. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with new paint, flooring, cabinets, sink, and high-end appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Marion Franklin
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.

1 of 15

Last updated September 24 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Driving Park
1587 Mooberry Street
1587 Mooberry Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$750
1176 sqft
Three Bedroom One Bathroom Half a Double Ready to Move In Today! - This spacious three bedroom unit features a large kitchen, fresh paint, fridge and stove available to use.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $800 in Reynoldsburg, OH

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $800 in Reynoldsburg is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $800 in Reynoldsburg in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $800 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

