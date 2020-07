Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

BRAN NEW BUILT. NEVER LIVED IN. split level home 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, bran new built. one car attached garage. be the first person to occupy this beautifully newly built model Pembroke home by Homewood Builders. Rent is $1,850.00 per month, 1 approx 1,800.00 sq.ft

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.