690 Faith Ann Dr

Amenities
Four Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 140455
Located in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a full basement ready for your large family! End unit with attached 2 car garage. Licking Heights 4505 School District. Less than 2 miles from playground via bike path.
Pets allowed. Just a few minutes drive for shopping and restaurants to enjoy quality family time.
Asking $500 to hold spot. Additional $500 of security deposit due upon key pick up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140455p
Property Id 140455
(RLNE5113104)