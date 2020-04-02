All apartments in Pataskala
690 Faith Ann Dr

690 Faith Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

690 Faith Ann Drive, Pataskala, OH 43062
Taylor Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Four Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 140455

Located in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a full basement ready for your large family! End unit with attached 2 car garage. Licking Heights 4505 School District. Less than 2 miles from playground via bike path.
Pets allowed. Just a few minutes drive for shopping and restaurants to enjoy quality family time.

Asking $500 to hold spot. Additional $500 of security deposit due upon key pick up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140455p
Property Id 140455

(RLNE5113104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

