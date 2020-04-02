690 Faith Ann Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Four Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 140455



Located in a quiet neighborhood. 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms with a full basement ready for your large family! End unit with attached 2 car garage. Licking Heights 4505 School District. Less than 2 miles from playground via bike path.

Pets allowed. Just a few minutes drive for shopping and restaurants to enjoy quality family time.



Asking $500 to hold spot. Additional $500 of security deposit due upon key pick up.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/140455p

