Oxford, OH
5201 College Corner Pike
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

5201 College Corner Pike

5201 College Corner Pike · (513) 546-0710
Location

5201 College Corner Pike, Oxford, OH 45056

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $649 · Avail. now

$649

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Your own home, no more shared air, your own HVAC - Property Id: 285913

Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available. You can schedule a tour today with Judy by calling 513-523-five, six, zero, nine or take a virtual tour by copying and pasting the links below. We have 1, 2, and 3 bedroom homes, priced between $549 and $649 waiting for you!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6gj9wU1ZfoX

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KqnY25bExSW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BBFUHrHpUm5
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/285913
Property Id 285913

(RLNE5802001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 College Corner Pike have any available units?
5201 College Corner Pike has a unit available for $649 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5201 College Corner Pike have?
Some of 5201 College Corner Pike's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 College Corner Pike currently offering any rent specials?
5201 College Corner Pike isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 College Corner Pike pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 College Corner Pike is pet friendly.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike offer parking?
No, 5201 College Corner Pike does not offer parking.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 College Corner Pike does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike have a pool?
No, 5201 College Corner Pike does not have a pool.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike have accessible units?
No, 5201 College Corner Pike does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 College Corner Pike has units with dishwashers.
Does 5201 College Corner Pike have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5201 College Corner Pike has units with air conditioning.
