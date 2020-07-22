Apartment List
75 Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH with washer-dryers

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Norwood
4744 Ridgeway Ave.
4744 Ridgeway Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$595
450 sqft
This cozy space is located on the 1st level of a 2 family home, on a no-outlet street.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
15 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:12 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakley
3715 Drake Avenue
3715 Drake Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1750 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on a Gas Light street in the heart of Oakley! Located on Drake Ave, this has become one of the most desirable streets in Oakley. Everything in the home has been entirely renovated, and is all brand new.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5729 Montgomery Road
5729 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Los Angeles style living...right here in Cincy! New Luxury Finishes designed and built by our Los Angeles based team. W/D in unit, stainless steel appliances, Fitness Center, Quartz Ctps, Dedicated Fiber WiFi. Available for immediate occupancy.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5637 Abbottsford Street
5637 Abbottsford Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Open concept 1 Bedroom in Pleasant Ridge. 2nd floor unit, washer and dryer included.

1 of 22

Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5153 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
17 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
East Walnut HIlls
DeSales Flats
1546 Chapel St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,209
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1142 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Madison Road. Homes have a breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a private terrace or balcony. Community include a serving bar, a terrace with grill and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
19 Units Available
Central Business District
The Renaissance
224 E 8th St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,165
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,364
1789 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments in historic renovated downtown Cincinnati power building. Close to library on 9th Street. Modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, and granite counters. Community amenities include game room, rooftop picnic/grill area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
9 Units Available
Central Business District
Gramercy
155 W 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$990
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1348 sqft
Located near to Fountain Square, this luxury apartment boasts outdoor kitchen, patio/balcony, extra storage space and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include on-site clubhouse, garage and a choice of three fitness rooms. Cat and dog friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Kenwood
Olde Towne In Kenwood
6915 Lynnfield Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,242
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,988
1434 sqft
Elegant homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Community has a basketball court, bike storage and playground. By Kenwood Towne Center for convenient shopping. Right near I-71 for easy trips to downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 12:43 PM
18 Units Available
Central Business District
Seven at Broadway
345 E 7th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,375
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1155 sqft
Convenient to downtown Cincinnati's entertainment and business districts. Luxury apartments with spectacular views situated atop an eight-story car park. Community offers social events and complimentary coffee. Property features biometric access for peace of mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
67 Units Available
Central Business District
City Club Apartments - CBD Cincinnati
309 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,630
1353 sqft
Now leasing for immediate occupancy - At City Club Apartments in Cincinnati's Central Business District, we offer new apartments and penthouses with a focus on customer service, green building standards, high style and world class amenities.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:39 PM
10 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,185
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:13 PM
23 Units Available
Central Business District
Sycamore Place
634 Sycamore St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,155
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1454 sqft
Located in a historic building close to Aronoff Center for the Arts. Spacious lofts and studios with unique architectural features and spectacular city views. On-site DVD library, tavern room, 24-hour fitness center and more.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
63 Units Available
Mount Adams
Adams Edge Apartments
999 Wareham Drive, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,650
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1171 sqft
Adams Edge is the latest in apartment living in Mt. Adams. Newly built in 2020, Adams Edge was designed to perfectly balance the historical look and feel of Mt. Adams with the finishes and amenities of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
96 Units Available
Dayton
Tapestry on the River
1065 Manhattan Blvd No. 1112, Dayton, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1409 sqft
The highly sought-after waterfront living location of Tapestry on the River awaits you! Tapestry on the River apartment homes is located on the Ohio River in Northern Kentucky's premier development Manhattan Harbour.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:03 PM
31 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
12 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Monmouth Row Apartments
415 Monmouth St, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1024 sqft
Monmouth Row features luxury apartments in brick rowhouse-style apartments that blend with the historic architecture of the neighborhood. Apartments have upgraded kitchens and are near shopping and transportation.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Central Business District
4th & Plum Lofts
231 W 4th St, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,000
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1022 sqft
Discover Fourth and Plum Apartments, where history meets modern amenities in the heart of downtown Cincinnati.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Norwood, OH

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Norwood offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Norwood. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Norwood can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

