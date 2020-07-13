127 Apartments for rent in Norwood, OH with parking

Apartment List
1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
1829 COURTLAND AVENUE
1829 Courtland Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
Newly Renovated - Excellent Location in Norwood! Very Close To Rookwood Commons, the Interstates & Norwood Towne Centre. Newly Remodeled Spacious One Bedroom Apartments with Off Street Parking.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2216 Lawn Avenue - 09
2216 Lawn Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2216 Lawn Avenue - 09 in Norwood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
2539 Melrose Avenue - 2
2539 Melrose Ave, Norwood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd Fl unit~Hdwd thru out~large rooms~Dining room could be used as 3rd bdrm~back balcony~coin laundry in bsmt~off street parking~Right by 71 hgwy~Walk to Rookwood Commons! Great Location, Spacious and Clean! 2nd

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Norwood
1922 Delaware Avenue
1922 Delaware Avenue, Norwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$600
1 br 1 bath apartment. Off street parking with garage.
Results within 1 mile of Norwood
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Colonial Ridge
2928 Colonial Ridge Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$735
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments in secluded neighborhood. In-unit laundry and extra storage. Large personal patios. Community has guest parking and 24-hour maintenance. Pet-friendly. Near Pleasant Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
The LynCryer Apartments
2905 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$950
950 sqft
1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Den - Recently Renovated with all new stainless steel appliances. This one bedroom apartment not only features a den, but a large walk-in closet in the bedroom.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Cincinnati Premier Living
3163 Woodford Road, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$629
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
920 sqft
Same Great Ownership, Brand New Management! Unconventional Apartment LivingWelcome to Cincinnati Premier Living, an eclectic collection of boutique apartment buildings in Pleasant Ridge, Hyde Park, Norwood, and Mt. Lookout.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
16 Units Available
Hyde Park
Grandin House
2101 Grandin Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,151
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1089 sqft
Large modern apartments within walking distance of the Cincinnati Country Club. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Recently renovated. Community has a yoga studio, laundry room and doorman.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
The Estates At Fernview
2587 Fernview Ct, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$939
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in single-floor ranch homes or carriage house-style buildings. Pet-friendly units have central air conditioning and heat, private entrances, new appliances, and more. Near public transportation on Montgomery Rd.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2805 Linwood
2805 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1392 sqft
2805 Linwood Available 09/05/20 RENOVATED 3BR IN HYDE PARK - AVAILABLE September 5, 2020 or possibly sooner! Spacious single family home in Hyde Park just blocks to Hyde Park Square.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
3807 Ferdinand Place - 12
3807 Ferdinand Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
790 sqft
Amazing RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Hyde Park & Oakley! Private parking and laundry in the building.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3057 Obryon St - 2
3057 O’Bryon Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$925
800 sqft
Beautifully renovated large 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Obryonville! Newer construction apartment building featuring secured entry, elevator, wide hallways, fitness center, and new windows.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
3714 Drakewood Drive - 4
3714 Drakewood Drive, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
Large one bedroom, one bath, second floor apartment. Hardwood floors and ceiling fans throughout. Lots of closet space. On site laundry and storage lockers available for tenant use in the basement.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Ridge
5637 Abbottsford Street
5637 Abbottsford Street, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$750
Open concept 1 Bedroom in Pleasant Ridge. 2nd floor unit, washer and dryer included.

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
Paddock Hills
977 Debbe Ln 1
977 Debbe Lane, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$495
Debbe Lane Apartments - Property Id: 254217 One bedroom one bath apartment available for rent in North Avondale located at 977 Debbe Lane. Hardwood floors throughout, lots of closet space, on-site coin operated laundry and off-street parking.

1 of 22

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2900 Linwood Avenue
2900 Linwood Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
5153 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom rental in Hyde Park with access to pool. Fireplace in living room. Owner pays heat, water and trash. Available unit is 2nd floor of home only.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3444 Evanston Avenue,
3444 Evanston Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1214 sqft
3444 Evanston Avenue, Available 08/07/20 3444 Evanston Ave 2BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:43am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
2816 Madison Road
2816 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,290
1559 sqft
Take a 3D Video Tour from anywhere in the world: http://bit.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Evanston
3115 Durrell Avenue - 7
3115 Durrell Avenue, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$650
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Re-done and Updated! Large 1 Bedroom apartment with ceramic tile floors! Laundry Facilities on-site. Owner paid heat, water and trash. Accepting Assistance Programs. Secure building. Off-street parking.
Results within 5 miles of Norwood
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
22 Units Available
Hartwell
Williamsburg of Cincinnati
200 W Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$700
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$720
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:18am
30 Units Available
Taylors Landing
Aqua on the Levee
100 Aqua Way, Newport, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,265
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront living with stunning views. On-site resort-like pool, business center, pet spa and fitness center. Pet playground along with a grilling veranda provided. Private balconies, gourmet kitchens, and FiOptics TV and internet.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
96 Units Available
Central Business District
One Lytle Place Apartments
621 Mehring Way, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,129
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1225 sqft
Great location for commuters in the heart of Cincinnati. Units in high-rise feature updated kitchens, ample lighting and wood-style floors. Community offers indoor pool, heated spa and business center.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Norwood, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Norwood apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

