Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:37 AM

91 Apartments for rent in Monroe, OH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >




Last updated July 10 at 02:13pm
7 Units Available
The Reserve at Monroe Crossings
801 Coldwater Drive, Monroe, OH
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
IVING AT THE RESERVE AT MONROE CROSSINGS APARTMENTS Ideal living in the center of Monroe! The Reserve at Monroe Crossings offers the ideal living experience with expansive floor plans that we know you’ll love.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Overbrook Drive
142 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1100 sqft
Short Term fully furnished rental home / Corporate housing - Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
260 Overbrook Court
260 Overbrook Drive, Monroe, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1600 sqft
Great corporate furnished rental- close to everything. - Recently Renovated. Easy and relaxing! Our low maintenance attached home is a great convenient location to explore local breweries or see Cincinnati and Dayton.



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
103 Kaitlin Way,
103 Kaitlin Way, Monroe, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1738 sqft
103 Kaitlin Way 4BR/2.5BA (Monroe) - We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional 4BR/2.
Results within 1 mile of Monroe




Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
4 Units Available
New England Heights
Maple Oaks Townhomes
2743 El Camino Dr, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1022 sqft
Welcome home to Maple Oaks! Our beautiful community is centrally located, thoughtfully designed, and impeccably maintained.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Amanda-Oneida
2009 Oxford State Road,
2009 Oxford State Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$695
684 sqft
2009 Oxford State Road, Available 07/17/20 2009 Oxford State Rd 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by to view our affordable 2BR/1BA ranch home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.
Results within 5 miles of Monroe




Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
17 Units Available
Barbara Park
Kensington Ridge
710 Kensington Ct, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
905 sqft
Surrounded by 17 acres of towering trees and lush, green landscaping, Kensington Ridge is nestled in a secluded, yet centrally located residential area of Middletown.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.




Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
27 Units Available
Wetherington
Liberty Center
7560 Blake Street, Liberty Center, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments at Liberty Center boast porcelain wood flooring, quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and tiled showers. Services include concierge and 24-hr security, in-house wellness program and secured parking. Commuters benefit from the nearby I-75.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
29 Units Available
Four Bridges
Four Bridges
6800 Saint Andrews Cross, Four Bridges, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,108
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,992
1505 sqft
Enjoy automatic Four Bridges Country Club membership with your residence at Four Bridges Apartments. Family-friendly apartments offer classic styling and luxury amenities, next to the golf course and peaceful pond.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
14 Units Available
Thorny Acres-Burnham Woods
Village East
3530 Village Dr, Middletown, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$765
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
926 sqft
Spacious apartments with easy access to I-75. Air-conditioned units. Walk-in closets and fireplace. Extra storage. Community is pet-friendly with pool and courtyard, and 24-hour maintenance is available.




Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Kingsgate Village
7921 Cox Road Apt 3, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Apartments feature an updated kitchen, spacious interiors, and a modern feel. On-site picnic area with a grill, pool with sundeck, and 24-hour emergency maintenance.




Last updated July 10 at 02:15pm
5 Units Available
Mason Grand
5550 Club Park Drive, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,180
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1636 sqft
This modern community features a fitness studio, covered parking, and a resort-style hot tub. Near U.S.-127 and Hyatt Place Lansing Towne Center. Fantastic views. Homes include a balcony or patio, energy-efficient appliances and washers/dryers.




Last updated January 14 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
Lebanon West Apartments
108 Rough Way, Lebanon, OH
2 Bedrooms
$985
1200 sqft
2BR 2BA - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2833368)



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
717 Clara Dr
717 Clara Drive, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1376 sqft
717 Clara Dr Available 08/08/20 717 Clara Dr 3BR/2BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Come check out our stunning 3BR/2BA home for rent in Trenton, Oh! This place has updated flooring, updated bathrooms, an updated open kitchen, a huge living room,



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Middletown
219 S. Main St 1C
219 S Main St, Middletown, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
1150 sqft
Unique 2 Bed in Historic Multi-family - Property Id: 99545 Winchester House - Unique 3 story Italianate Circa 1878. Multi-Family located in Middletown Historical Area. Property has been meticulously maintained. Onsite and covered parking. .



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dixie Heights
3217 Illinois Avenue,
3217 Illinois Avenue, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$765
806 sqft
3217 Illinois Avenue, Available 07/24/20 3217 Illinois Ave 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 2BR/1BA home for rent in Middletown, Ohio.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
619 Alpine Place,
619 Alpine Place, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1700 sqft
619 Alpine 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - Apply today for our recently renovated 3BR/2.5BA home for rent in Trenton. This beautiful home has a 2 car attached garage and has been completely updated with windows and an updated electrical and plumbing system.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Barbara Park
1602 Florence Street,
1602 Florence Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$745
672 sqft
1602 Florence Street, Available 07/31/20 1602 Florence St 2BR/1BA (Middletown) - **Coming Soon** Stop by our cute and cozy, recently renovated 2BR/1BA ranch home located in Middletown close to everything! This home has laminate flooring, updated



Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Far Hills
2018 Wellington Road - 2020
2018 Wellington Road, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Complete remodel in 2020. New kitchen, bathroom and new floors throughout.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Prospect
1100 Grove Street
1100 Grove Street, Middletown, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
924 sqft
Large kitchen with pantry! - Now available is this cute one-story single family home. It includes 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, living room, large kitchen with pantry, dining room, cellar, and washer/dryer hook-up. Ornamental fireplace. Driveway parking.



Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Trenton
921 Charles Street,
921 Charles Street, Trenton, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1678 sqft
921 Charles Street, Available 07/17/20 921 Charles St 3BR/2.5BA (Trenton) - **Coming Soon** Stop out to view our spacious 3BR/2.5BA home located in Trenton.



Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
6817 Lady Abigail Drive
6817 Lady Abigail Dr, Mason, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2300 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom brand new house in Mason. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $2,500/month rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Monroe, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Monroe apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

