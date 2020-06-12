/
2 bedroom apartments
38 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Maumee, OH
Redwood Maumee
6853 Deer Ridge Rd, Maumee, OH
$1,376
1294 sqft
Redwood Maumee is one of Maumee’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached 2-car garage.
Holland Crossing
2250 Perrysburg-Holland Road, Maumee, OH
$639
671 sqft
Our beautifully renovated two bedroom apartments and single story's are now available. Holland Crossing is conveniently located just minutes from Spring Meadows shopping and dining district and expressway access.
Results within 1 mile of Maumee
Southwyck
The Woodlands
2423 Cheyenne Blvd, Toledo, OH
$710
980 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments close to the University of Toledo. Community features include a swimming pool, tennis court, playground and grilling area. Carport parking for residents.
Perrysburg
Perry's Crossing Apartments
1000 Valley Bluff Dr, Perrysburg, OH
$1,045
1014 sqft
Units feature open living space, wood-burning fireplace and dishwasher. Community offers residents swimming pool, fitness center, basketball and tennis. Located in Historic Downtown Perrysburg, close to shopping at the Town Center.
Southwyck
Hawthorne Hills
2423 Cheyenne Boulevard, Toledo, OH
$819
1100 sqft
Located close to Swan Creek Preserve Metropark with easy access to the Ohio Turnpike and Downtown Toledo. Air-conditioned units with raised dining rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows and private patios.
Southwyck
Briarwood Toledo
5569 Ryewyck Ct, Toledo, OH
$750
Williamsburg apartments are conveniently located just off the Ohio Turnpike and near good schools, shopping, golf courses and universities. All units are pet-friendly and have access to the pool and parking.
Southwyck
5729 Ryewyck Dr
5729 Ryewyck Drive, Toledo, OH
$850
1168 sqft
Great location in South Toledo and in Maumee school district. Tons of space with large rooms and unfinished basement. Includes brand new fridge, brand new stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside condo! Includes attached one car garage.
Southwyck
2342 Old Stone Ct. 03
2342 Old Stone Court, Toledo, OH
$745
859 sqft
Welcome home to this lovely two bedroom, one bath apartment home. This apartment includes your own private washer/dryer, and many other updates. You'll love the spacious floorplan and abundant closets.
Results within 5 miles of Maumee
Perrysburg
Waterstone Landing
12315 Roachton Rd, Perrysburg, OH
$1,140
1029 sqft
Nestled within easy walking distance of the open-air shopping and fine dining of Levis Commons; minutes from Historic Downtown Perrysburg and I-75/I-475. Beautifully landscaped grounds and a fully-equipped clubhouse create an inviting atmosphere.
Reynolds Corners
Steeplechase Apartments & Townhomes
1009 N Holland Sylvania Road, Toledo, OH
$940
994 sqft
Comfortable homes with in-unit laundry and private patios/balconies. Community offers residents access to garage parking, a pool, and fitness center. Close to I-475. Explore nature at Swan Creek Preserve Metropark during free time.
Perrysburg
Mosaic at Levis Commons
1000 Hollister Ln, Perrysburg, OH
$1,570
1075 sqft
A stunning, new community near Levis Commons shopping center. Luxurious interiors including an open concept floor plan. Onsite lounge, pool, and sundeck. Pet-friendly. Energy-efficient appliances.
Perrysburg
Redwood Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road
25400 Fort Meigs Rd, Perrysburg, OH
$1,358
1294 sqft
Redwood® Perrysburg Fort Meigs Road is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road
28863 Oregon Rd, Perrysburg, OH
$1,210
1162 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Oregon Road is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive
26800 Woodmont Dr, Perrysburg, OH
$1,362
1294 sqft
Redwood Perrysburg Woodmont Drive is one of Perrysburg’s newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached two-car garage.
Reynolds Corners
Arbor Landing
1302 Brookview Dr, Toledo, OH
$669
781 sqft
Arbor Landing is excited to be now renting newly renovated one and two bedroom apartment in Toledo, Ohio.
Southwyck
1668 Brownstone Blvd Apt 632
1668 Brownstone Boulevard, Toledo, OH
$750
1208 sqft
Tons of space with large rooms. Includes fridge, stove, washer and dryer. Laundry found inside apartment! Connecting Jack & Jill tub area. All electric. Includes parking spot within carport. Living room includes patio door leading to large balcony.
Reynolds Corners
5943 Walnut Circle Drive - E1
5943 Walnut Circle Drive, Toledo, OH
$699
670 sqft
Welcome to Walnut Woods! We are a community located in Toledo, OH nestled in a beautiful park like setting offering 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes and 2 & 3 bedroom townhomes.
Ottawa Hills
2139 Evergreen Road - 4, #4
2139 Evergreen Rd, Ottawa Hills, OH
$995
1500 sqft
2 bed 2 bath with detatched 2 car garage in Ottawa Hills School District! Over 1500 Sq ft!. You must get in to appreciate how much charm, character and space this 2 bed 4 unit complex has.
South Side
557 Federman St
557 Federman Street, Toledo, OH
$650
752 sqft
Now Leasing and Smartly Priced! - Federman is located in a quiet neighborhood on the Southside of town. Characterized by original hardwood floors, each room is equipped with ceiling fan.
Results within 10 miles of Maumee
Chelsea Place Apartments
4430 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo, OH
$1,295
1260 sqft
Peaceful apartment community with a variety of floor plans, 24-hour fitness center, pool and valet service. E-payments accepted for rent. Apartments feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Redwood Sylvania
3017 Coffeetree Lane, Sylvania, OH
$1,249
1331 sqft
Off Hwy 20 just blocks from outdoor recreation at Secor Metropark. Pet-friendly units with vaulted ceilings, fully equipped kitchens, vinyl flooring, kitchen pantries, and private garages.
East Toledo
Marina Lofts
625 Riverside Drive, Toledo, OH
$1,410
1092 sqft
Experience downtown Toledo riverfront living at the entry to the new Glass City Metropark.
Derby Village
6358 Elmer Drive, Toledo, OH
$1,200
1194 sqft
Derby Village is located in Toledo, Ohio and offers beautiful 2 and 3-bedroom apartment homes. You will never be out of reach of the things you need.
5601 Goodhue Drive - 103 E
5601 Goodhue Drive, Lucas County, OH
$875
980 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment For Rent! First floor apartment. Property backs up to Wildwood Metropark. Sylvania School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and built in microwave supplied. Coin operated washer and dryer in building.