721 Oakwood Ave Available 08/17/20 Charming and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home in downtown Lancaster! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home offers nearly 1,600 square feet of comfortable living space. Located in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Lancaster, this home is convenient to parks, schools, shopping, dining and more!



The first floor offers an over-sized living room complete with laminate flooring, and a bay window that overlooks the covered front porch. The kitchen features beautiful oak cabinetry, an abundance of counter space, all white appliances and two windows to allow for plenty of natural light! There is also a door off the kitchen that provides easy access to the driveway.



Just off the kitchen is a spacious formal dining room. Decorated with rich colors to accent the laminate flooring; this is the perfect space for entertaining guests! The formal dining room opens to a large family room located at the back of the home. The family room is decorated with bright, breezy colors that affords the perfect space for relaxation.



The first floor also includes two bedrooms convenient to the full bathroom off the hall. The bathroom features ceramic tile surround and a bathtub/shower combination. A loft-style bedroom is located on the second floor. This bedroom boasts large closets, for clothing and storage, and is complete with a second full bathroom.



The lower level of the home offers a large finished room great for a den or rec room. It also offers a large unfinished space perfect for storage! At the back of the home is located an over-sized 1 car detached garage. The mostly fenced backyard boasts a large brick paver patio great for bar-b-ques and entertaining!!



*Small pets welcome



(All properties are rented as-is)



Additional monthly fees include:

$10 Furnace filter fee

$12.50 Property Liability insurance



