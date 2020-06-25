All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:39 AM

721 Oakwood Ave

721 Oakwood Avenue · (866) 535-9956 ext. 1
Location

721 Oakwood Avenue, Lancaster, OH 43130

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 721 Oakwood Ave · Avail. Aug 17

$1,197

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1586 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
721 Oakwood Ave Available 08/17/20 Charming and cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home in downtown Lancaster! - This quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cape Cod home offers nearly 1,600 square feet of comfortable living space. Located in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Lancaster, this home is convenient to parks, schools, shopping, dining and more!

The first floor offers an over-sized living room complete with laminate flooring, and a bay window that overlooks the covered front porch. The kitchen features beautiful oak cabinetry, an abundance of counter space, all white appliances and two windows to allow for plenty of natural light! There is also a door off the kitchen that provides easy access to the driveway.

Just off the kitchen is a spacious formal dining room. Decorated with rich colors to accent the laminate flooring; this is the perfect space for entertaining guests! The formal dining room opens to a large family room located at the back of the home. The family room is decorated with bright, breezy colors that affords the perfect space for relaxation.

The first floor also includes two bedrooms convenient to the full bathroom off the hall. The bathroom features ceramic tile surround and a bathtub/shower combination. A loft-style bedroom is located on the second floor. This bedroom boasts large closets, for clothing and storage, and is complete with a second full bathroom.

The lower level of the home offers a large finished room great for a den or rec room. It also offers a large unfinished space perfect for storage! At the back of the home is located an over-sized 1 car detached garage. The mostly fenced backyard boasts a large brick paver patio great for bar-b-ques and entertaining!!

*Small pets welcome

(All properties are rented as-is)

Additional monthly fees include:
$10 Furnace filter fee
$12.50 Property Liability insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 721 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
721 Oakwood Ave has a unit available for $1,197 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 721 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 721 Oakwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 721 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
721 Oakwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 721 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 721 Oakwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 721 Oakwood Ave offers parking.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 721 Oakwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 721 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 721 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 721 Oakwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 721 Oakwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 721 Oakwood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
