apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 PM
66 Apartments for rent in Kenwood, OH with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Kenwood
Indian Creek
5701 Kugler Mill Rd, Kenwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1299 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1901 sqft
Near I-71 and Kenwood Towne Center mall. Variety of floor plans. Choose from multiple bathrooms, separate dining rooms, granite counters, stainless steel kitchen appliances, and fireplaces. Community amenities include full-service bar, social director, gated entry.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Kenwood
7752 Montgomery Road
7752 Montgomery Road, Kenwood, OH
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1491 sqft
Spacious 4 BD, 2.5 BA located in desirable Indian Hill School district. This Kenwood Greene Condominium offers 2 floors, living room, dining room, study, kitchen, walk out patio, pool and more.
Results within 1 mile of Kenwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Blue Ash
Altitude at Blue Ash
4870 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,124
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1319 sqft
A prime rental community, Altitude at Blue Ash in Blue Ash, Ohio offers easy access to Interstate 71, is close to shopping and dining, within the award-winning Sycamore School District.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
21 Units Available
Blue Ash
49Hundred
4900 Hunt Rd, Blue Ash, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,465
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1296 sqft
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, 9-foot ceilings, large closets and beautiful paint selections. Community features Wi-Fi throughout, resort-style pool with cabanas, and a rooftop terrace.
Results within 5 miles of Kenwood
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
6 Units Available
Madisonville
Centennial Station
4209 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1026 sqft
Large pet-friendly apartments sandwiched between Hyde Park and Oakley in Cincinnati's Red Bank Corridor, close to major employers and cultural attractions. Rooms are fiber-optic internet ready. Basketball court, golf swing studio and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
6 Units Available
Heritage Hill Estates
8288 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$903
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
915 sqft
Located near US 50, public parks and the Little Miami River. Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with granite countertops, patio/balconies, breakfast nooks and extra storage. Amenities include a pool, playground and picnic area.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
122 Units Available
Blue Ash
The Approach at Summit Park
10250 Gateway Pl, Blue Ash, OH
Studio
$1,190
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1121 sqft
Coming Spring 2020 to the Blue Ash neighborhood of Cincinnati, we present to you, The Approach at Summit Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Newtown
Ivy Hills Place
7401 Pondview Place, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
1004 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1293 sqft
Private Deck to Enjoy the View - Open spacious front to rear floor plan featuring new carpet and plank flooring. This home includes large closets, washer and dryer and detached garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Oakley
Heritage at Oakley Square
4382 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,285
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in an urban living area. Apartments feature high ceilings, extra storage, and faux wood flooring. On-site club area, pool with a tanning ledge, and fire pit. Dog park on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Pleasant Ridge
Hilltop
5601 Viewpointe Dr, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1102 sqft
Conveniently situated for the local University of Cincinnati and Kennedy Heights Park, this apartment complex promises 24-hr maintenance, off-street parking and swimming pool. Rooms include wheelchair access, extra storage and eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Oakley
Brookstone Village Apartments
3515 Brookstone Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,125
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
980 sqft
Located in the heart of the city near parks and golf. On-site amenities include a playground, pool, and ample green space. Spacious interiors with newer appliances and ample storage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Madisonville
Red Bank Reserve
4300 Strathmore Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$720
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
740 sqft
Spacious apartments with blend of hardwood floors and carpet. Easy access to I-71. Eat-in kitchen and air conditioning. Walk-in closets. Community pool and playground available to all tenants. Pet-friendly complex.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Boulevard at Oakley Station
3225 Oakley Station Blvd, Cincinnati, OH
Studio
$1,200
682 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1271 sqft
Cosmopolitan apartments near I-71 in very walkable area. Open floor plans with hardwood floors. Stainless steel apartments and air conditioning. Community has private yoga studio and bocce court.
Last updated May 21 at 12:14am
Contact for Availability
Oakley
The Drexel at Oakley
3827 Paxton Ave, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,349
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
Contemporary living in the heart of Hyde Park, just minutes from all of Downtown Cincinnati. Gated community with a playground, fitness center, and a spa for residents.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
The Village of Indian Hill
7985 Brill Road
7985 Brill Road, The Village of Indian Hill, OH
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Charming Mid-Century Modern home on 6+ acres with a pool. Private backyard with plenty of room to play and woods to explore. Highly desired Central Village location.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Oakley
3807 Ferdinand Place - 12
3807 Ferdinand Place, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
790 sqft
Amazing RENOVATED 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in the heart of Hyde Park & Oakley! Private parking and laundry in the building.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
3736 Ashworth Drive
3736 Ashworth Drive, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Ready end of June. All appliances including washer and dryer. 2nd floor. Garage parking. Storage. Pool community. Excellent location. Walk to Hyde Park Country Club. Easy commute to downtown Cincinnati, shopping, dining and parks.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
3659 Traskwood Circle
3659 Traskwood Circle, Cincinnati, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1352 sqft
Spacious 3 Fl Living in Gorgeous Hyde Park Zip Code. Enjoy the Courtyard Area for Outdoor Entertaining, Attached 2 Car Garage w/ Remote and Updated Kitchen. Located Right next to Pool & Clubhouse Area.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Blue Ash
4330 Villa Drive - 3, Unit 3
4330 Villa Drive, Blue Ash, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
Apartment in excellent condition with brand new: windows, laminate wood flooring, carpet, painted throughout, bathrooms w/vanities. Private patio., pool/clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Evendale
3098 Stanwin Place
3098 Stanwin Place, Evendale, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1107 sqft
Beautiful renovated single family home in friendly Evendale! Minutes from Summit Park and Blue Ash. Access to neighborhood pool and rec center, and an easy 15 minute drive downtown. Perfect for any type of renter!
