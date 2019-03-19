All apartments in Heath
1781 Hebron Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1781 Hebron Rd

1781 Hebron Road · No Longer Available
Location

1781 Hebron Road, Heath, OH 43056

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Commercial/Garage - Property Id: 92113

Up for lease is a nice just remodeled 72x52 Garage with full Bathroom and shower. And 3 offices all have heat and a 10x10 parts cage. With 2 50 ft radiant heaters. With 220 volt hock ups. And air lines. Electric has 650 Amp service. With 3 sub panels. well lighted inside and out. With 2.5 acres. Minutes from all major highways. Great location.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92113
Property Id 92113

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4591035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1781 Hebron Rd have any available units?
1781 Hebron Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Heath, OH.
Is 1781 Hebron Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1781 Hebron Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1781 Hebron Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Heath.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1781 Hebron Rd offers parking.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd have a pool?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd have accessible units?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1781 Hebron Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1781 Hebron Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
