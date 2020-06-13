Apartment List
/
OH
/
groveport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:20 AM

110 Apartments for rent in Groveport, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winchester
16 Units Available
Bennington Pond
4261 Hamilton Square Blvd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1408 sqft
Enjoy comfortable luxury living at Bennington Pond! Our gorgeous apartment community—located in Groveport, OH—offers an amazing array of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Winchester
5 Units Available
Brittany Bay Townhomes
4365 Bayshire Rd, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$825
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
910 sqft
Welcome home to Brittany Bay, a charming community of one- and two-bedroom townhome-style apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
4 Units Available
Orchard Grove
5190 Orchard End, Groveport, OH
1 Bedroom
$679
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1040 sqft
Located in quaint suburban Groveport, Orchard Grove Apartments offer the best of small-town living paired with easy access to work and play in downtown Columbus.
Results within 1 mile of Groveport

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
Madison Mills
1 Unit Available
2700 Millview Drive
2700 Millview Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1294 sqft
Recently Updated Single Family home with 2 car garage, deck, shed, three seasons room with vaulted ceiling, and master bath.
Results within 5 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Brice
28 Units Available
The Commons at Canal Winchester
6300 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$895
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1271 sqft
Home is where your heart is—prepare to fall in love with The Commons at Canal Winchester. This picturesque apartment community with easy access to downtown Columbus offers a variety of great amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Schirm Farm
17 Units Available
Schirm Farms
6340 Saddler Way, Winchester, OH
1 Bedroom
$915
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
978 sqft
Fall in love with newly renovated apartment homes at Schirm Farms, located in Canal Winchester—just outside of beautiful Columbus, OH.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Abby Trails
5 Units Available
BriceGrove Park
6617 Bricegrove Blvd, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$852
1023 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from Route 33 and I-70. Residents live in units with hardwood floors, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Community includes garage, putting green, playground and BBQ grill area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Independence Village
2 Units Available
Stratford Lakes
6611 Seahurst Dr, Canal Winchester, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community with a fully-equipped kitchen, two bathrooms in each unit, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool. On-property lakes and green space. In the Groveport Madison School District.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Pine Hills
3 Units Available
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by I-70 and Big Walnut Creek. Stylish homes have carpet, kitchen appliances, garbage disposal and walk-in closets. Residents have use of a pool with sundeck, a playground and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Independence Village
16 Units Available
Muirwood Village
3251 Haddington Dr, Reynoldsburg, OH
1 Bedroom
$858
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
932 sqft
Near Pickerington and Canal Winchester. Close to area dining and shopping. Spacious layouts with vaulted ceilings and designer upgrades. Pet-friendly. On-site garage parking. Near I-70 and I-270.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Independence Village
1 Unit Available
Aurora Townhomes
6864 Gemstar Road, Reynoldsburg, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1236 sqft
Aurora Townhomes is the ideal luxury living environment! Our pet friendly community and local amenities make us a top tier community in Reynoldsburg, but our friendly and attentive staff place us above our competition.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6696 Axtel Dr
6696 Axtel Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1280 sqft
For rent is a great 2 bedroom, 2 and a half bath condo with 1 car garage and 1 outside space. Complex also features a pool facility. Available early to mid July. Unit is occupied so only doing video tours until someone applies and is approved.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1442 Hackworth Street
1442 Hackworth Street, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1750 sqft
Hamilton Schools Move in ready 3 bed 2.5 bath home. This home has hardwood floors in living, and bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, master bedroom with bath and walk in closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
White Ash
1 Unit Available
6500 Crab Apple Drive
6500 Crab Apple Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1695 sqft
6500 Crab Apple Drive Available 08/19/20 Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo in White Oak Park - Canal Winchester!! - This lovely 2-story condo home is located in the quiet Lifestyle Community of White Oak Park in Canal Winchester, Ohio.

1 of 9

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Marion Franklin
1 Unit Available
1639 Burley Dr.
1639 Burley Drive, Columbus, OH
3 Bedrooms
$795
896 sqft
3 BEDROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - WELCOME TO YOUR NEW HOME. HERE IS THE RANCH YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR! NO STEPS! THIS HOME HAS A LARGE BACK YARD, PATIO, LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW KITCHEN AND 3 MODERATE SIZED BEDROOMS.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
256 Loxley Drive
256 Loxley Drive, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
905 sqft
Newly remodeled adorable ranch on south end...
Results within 10 miles of Groveport
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
4 Units Available
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$929
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This green community is located along East Broad Street and all of its shopping and dining options. The property is pet-friendly and offers a coffee bar, clubhouse and doorman. Units are furnished and have fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Downtown Columbus
19 Units Available
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,007
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,232
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1130 sqft
Flats on Vine offers upscale living in a downtown setting. Located in the most sought out downtown neighborhood, the Arena District.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:25am
Italian Village
19 Units Available
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,055
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1106 sqft
Located in the Short North at 5th Street and Summit, The Beeker will offer studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
Downtown Columbus
28 Units Available
303
303 South Front Street, Columbus, OH
Studio
$955
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1018 sqft
303 provides brand new living in the heart of Downtown Columbus that is unlike any other.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Columbus
68 Units Available
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,225
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,430
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,966
1159 sqft
Now Open!An Edwards Urban Community Welcome home to The Nicholas, a new Edwards Urban Community, offering luxury apartments in the heart of Downtown Columbus.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mount Vernon
12 Units Available
Latitude Five25
525 Sawyer Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$749
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
815 sqft
This Mount Vernon community is nestled between Interstates 670 and 71, so finding entertainment is easy. Back home, though, there's a clubhouse, swimming pool and gym. Units have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
$
Harrison West
33 Units Available
Village West
884 Thurber Dr W, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
958 sqft
Located in the revitalized Harrison West neighborhood, Village West is named for being on the bridge between Victorian Village and Harrison West to create the Village West name.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
Downtown Columbus
12 Units Available
250 High
250 South High St, Columbus, OH
Studio
$1,290
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1145 sqft
Located near area freeways for an easy commute. Next to the Columbus Commons. On-site fitness center, secured parking garage, and rooftop lounge with panoramic views. Gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Groveport, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Groveport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Groveport 1 BedroomsGroveport 2 BedroomsGroveport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGroveport 3 BedroomsGroveport Accessible ApartmentsGroveport Apartments with Balcony
Groveport Apartments with GarageGroveport Apartments with GymGroveport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGroveport Apartments with ParkingGroveport Apartments with Pool
Groveport Apartments with Washer-DryerGroveport Cheap PlacesGroveport Dog Friendly ApartmentsGroveport Luxury PlacesGroveport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbus, OHWesterville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OHReynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHNew Albany, OHMarion, OHWorthington, OHCanal Winchester, OHPataskala, OH
Circleville, OHPowell, OHLondon, OHLincoln Village, OHJohnstown, OHSunbury, OHBlacklick Estates, OHUpper Arlington, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Ohio Technical CollegeColumbus College of Art and Design
Franklin UniversityOhio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus