Frankfort, OH
Frankfort Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

Frankfort Place

243 Maple Avenue · (740) 998-2746
Location

243 Maple Avenue, Frankfort, OH 45628

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$636

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 585 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
bocce court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Frankfort Place is an elderly community located in Frankfort, Ohio that serves residents 62 and older or disabled of any age. Our community is tobacco-free, offers barrier-free units, and offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, clubhouse, library, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Frankfort IGA, and Old Town Pizza, 6 minutes from Adena High School, 17 minutes from Walmart and Shawnee Square Shopping Center. We are a convenient commute from Chillicothe.
Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Frankfort Place home.

(RLNE2353049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Frankfort Place have any available units?
Frankfort Place has a unit available for $636 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Frankfort Place have?
Some of Frankfort Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Frankfort Place currently offering any rent specials?
Frankfort Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Frankfort Place pet-friendly?
No, Frankfort Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frankfort.
Does Frankfort Place offer parking?
No, Frankfort Place does not offer parking.
Does Frankfort Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Frankfort Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Frankfort Place have a pool?
No, Frankfort Place does not have a pool.
Does Frankfort Place have accessible units?
Yes, Frankfort Place has accessible units.
Does Frankfort Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Frankfort Place has units with dishwashers.
Does Frankfort Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Frankfort Place has units with air conditioning.
