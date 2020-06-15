Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible bocce court clubhouse on-site laundry

Frankfort Place is an elderly community located in Frankfort, Ohio that serves residents 62 and older or disabled of any age. Our community is tobacco-free, offers barrier-free units, and offers the opportunity to stay active and social with a laundry facility, clubhouse, library, and more. Each of our 1-bedroom apartments include energy efficient electric appliances and patios. We are conveniently located 2 minutes from Frankfort IGA, and Old Town Pizza, 6 minutes from Adena High School, 17 minutes from Walmart and Shawnee Square Shopping Center. We are a convenient commute from Chillicothe.

Apply online today or call to learn more about how you can call Frankfort Place home.



