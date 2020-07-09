All apartments in Dover
Dover, OH
1208 Chestnut St
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:38 AM

1208 Chestnut St

1208 Chestnut Street · (330) 340-4958
Location

1208 Chestnut Street, Dover, OH 44622

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 580 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cozy one bedroom bungalow with a fantastic Dover location is a must see! Almost completely refinished inside, the home features brand new luxury vinyl tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, a fully remodeled bathroom and numerous other new finishes. This home has a brand new hi-efficiency furnace and central air. It also has on-street parking on a quiet street with a private front porch for relaxing summer evenings outside. Tenant will pay gas through Dominion and electric through Dover Utilities. Owner will pay water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal as needed. A clean background check and a good residential/rental history are must-haves for the online application. The household gross income requirement for this home is $2,550 monthly. An $875 security deposit is required. No smoking is permitted and this property is not Metro approved. One cat may be permitted at owner's discretion, up front pet fee is $150.00 and $25 will be added to the monthly rent. One-year's lease is required. The application fee for background check is $40 per adult, each adult over 18 must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Chestnut St have any available units?
1208 Chestnut St has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Chestnut St have?
Some of 1208 Chestnut St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Chestnut St currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Chestnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Chestnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Chestnut St is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Chestnut St offer parking?
No, 1208 Chestnut St does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Chestnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Chestnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Chestnut St have a pool?
No, 1208 Chestnut St does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Chestnut St have accessible units?
No, 1208 Chestnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Chestnut St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 Chestnut St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Chestnut St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 Chestnut St has units with air conditioning.
