1208 Chestnut St

This cozy one bedroom bungalow with a fantastic Dover location is a must see! Almost completely refinished inside, the home features brand new luxury vinyl tile throughout, fresh paint throughout, a fully remodeled bathroom and numerous other new finishes. This home has a brand new hi-efficiency furnace and central air. It also has on-street parking on a quiet street with a private front porch for relaxing summer evenings outside. Tenant will pay gas through Dominion and electric through Dover Utilities. Owner will pay water/sewer/trash. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal as needed. A clean background check and a good residential/rental history are must-haves for the online application. The household gross income requirement for this home is $2,550 monthly. An $875 security deposit is required. No smoking is permitted and this property is not Metro approved. One cat may be permitted at owner's discretion, up front pet fee is $150.00 and $25 will be added to the monthly rent. One-year's lease is required. The application fee for background check is $40 per adult, each adult over 18 must apply.