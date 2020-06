Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Redone Two Bedroom Apartment in Bowling Green - Property Id: 295998



Completely redone apartment just two blocks from city park and downtown and the bike trail. New flooring and lighting throughout. New windows, new kitchen cabinet and dishwasher. New bathroom vaniety and toilet. Tastefully done with front porch and laundry room with washer and dryer.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295998

Property Id 295998



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5839534)