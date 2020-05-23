All apartments in Bellefontaine
Last updated May 23 2020 at 2:17 AM

2527 US-68

2527 US Route 68 · (937) 441-3671
Location

2527 US Route 68, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,500

Studio · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
parking
FOR LEASE - $12/sqft! Suite 3 in 'Liberty Park' on the south end of Bellefontaine features 1500 square feet with a 40x13' open area with ample lighting and power outlets, a 24x15' conference room with kitchenette, two rest rooms, two 4x6' rooms plus an entry and 8x6' room. This four unit location has ample parking, approximately 40 spaces, and has city utility services for water, sewer and trash (tenant's responsibility). This site is annexed within the city limits. There is a $150 per month CAM fee per suite. CAM fee includes trash removal from common area, mowing, landscaping, snow removal and salt of common areas, building insurance, exterior lighting upkeep and parking lot upkeep and maintenance. Long-term lease preferred. Located down the street from Wal-Mart Supercenter, Lowes, Aldi's and across the street from Steve Austin's Chevy Dealership. Two furniture stores located adjacent and across the street. High traffic count on main artery through the City of Bellefontaine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 40 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 US-68 have any available units?
2527 US-68 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2527 US-68 currently offering any rent specials?
2527 US-68 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 US-68 pet-friendly?
No, 2527 US-68 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bellefontaine.
Does 2527 US-68 offer parking?
Yes, 2527 US-68 does offer parking.
Does 2527 US-68 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 US-68 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 US-68 have a pool?
No, 2527 US-68 does not have a pool.
Does 2527 US-68 have accessible units?
No, 2527 US-68 does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 US-68 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 US-68 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 US-68 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 US-68 does not have units with air conditioning.
