2527 US-68

FOR LEASE - $12/sqft! Suite 3 in 'Liberty Park' on the south end of Bellefontaine features 1500 square feet with a 40x13' open area with ample lighting and power outlets, a 24x15' conference room with kitchenette, two rest rooms, two 4x6' rooms plus an entry and 8x6' room. This four unit location has ample parking, approximately 40 spaces, and has city utility services for water, sewer and trash (tenant's responsibility). This site is annexed within the city limits. There is a $150 per month CAM fee per suite. CAM fee includes trash removal from common area, mowing, landscaping, snow removal and salt of common areas, building insurance, exterior lighting upkeep and parking lot upkeep and maintenance. Long-term lease preferred. Located down the street from Wal-Mart Supercenter, Lowes, Aldi's and across the street from Steve Austin's Chevy Dealership. Two furniture stores located adjacent and across the street. High traffic count on main artery through the City of Bellefontaine.