5666 Tulane Available 08/01/20 5666 Tulane - This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths. It is a split level home with a finished basement. The attached garage leads right into the basement. The basement also has a sliding glass door that leads into a large backyard. The kitchen is completely updated with new counter tops and appliances. All of the kitchen appliances come with the home. The bedrooms have large closets, and the master bedroom has a master bathroom connected to the room. Your pets are welcome with a monthly fee. Feel free to call us at (330)759-0796 if you have any questions.



(RLNE4490677)