4473 Aspen
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4473 Aspen

4473 Aspen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4473 Aspen Drive, Austintown, OH 44515

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
4473 Aspen Dr. - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch-styled home in Austintown, Ohio. The home is freshly painted, includes all new kitchen appliances, refinished hardwood floors and an attached 2-car garage. Dogs and cats are welcomed at this property for an additional monthly fee and non-refundable deposit. If you are interested in setting up a showing please visit our website at equitymanagementllc.com Once we receive it a leasing agent will reach out. Thank you!

(RLNE5842694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

