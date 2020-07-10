All apartments in Auglaize County
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:04 PM

15265 Pusheta Road

15265 Pusheta Road · (419) 738-9410
Location

15265 Pusheta Road, Auglaize County, OH 45895

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2820 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
19th century vintage two story brick farm house. Completely modernized and in excellent condition. A truly unique setting overlooking a winding creek, small pond, and horse pastures. The master suite is located on the first floor and three additional bedrooms with large bathroom on the second floor. Wrap around porch, composite deck, and attached two car garage. Kitchen appliances and lawn maintenance included.

Copy this link to your browser for a virtual walk-thru of this property:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=D5pjYaP6Cwd

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15265 Pusheta Road have any available units?
15265 Pusheta Road has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15265 Pusheta Road have?
Some of 15265 Pusheta Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15265 Pusheta Road currently offering any rent specials?
15265 Pusheta Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15265 Pusheta Road pet-friendly?
No, 15265 Pusheta Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auglaize County.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road offer parking?
Yes, 15265 Pusheta Road offers parking.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15265 Pusheta Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road have a pool?
No, 15265 Pusheta Road does not have a pool.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road have accessible units?
No, 15265 Pusheta Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15265 Pusheta Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15265 Pusheta Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15265 Pusheta Road has units with air conditioning.
