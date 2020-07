Amenities

2 Bedroom Single Family Home. - Back on the market!! Unique 2 bedroom house with 1 bath, 1st floor laundry, enclosed front porch, mudroom. The stove & refrigerator are included. The tenant pays all the utilities. Owner will do lawn care & snow removal of the driveway. Tenant will do snow removal of the sidewalks. One small pet ONLY, with deposit. No Smoking. Security Deposit Required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5865714)