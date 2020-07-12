Apartment List
/
NY
/
woodbury
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Central Valley
4 Ross Court
4 Ross Court, Woodbury, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1100 sqft
A rare find! 2 bedroom with a den (3 possible bedrm ), 2 bath cottage located on privately owned gated property. Offers views of the Ramapo Mountains and it is situated on 100+ acres.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Harriman
25 Lexington Hill
25 Lexington Hills Road, Harriman, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
960 sqft
HELLO GORGEOUS! Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bath END UNIT located on 2nd floor level. This meticulous bright and sunny condo is fussy proof for your most particular renters.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Monroe
268 Elm Street
268 Elm Street, Monroe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
726 sqft
Pleasant home in prime Monroe location! A great alternative to a condo apartment. Cozy kitchen complete with all appliances open to the living room. 2 nice sized bedrooms and 1 bath.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Firthcliffe
75 Quaker Avenue
75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1338 sqft
Bright and beautiful end unit available! 55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green" Complex in the heart of Cornwall.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
South Blooming Grove
368 Lake Shore Drive
368 Lake Shore Drive, South Blooming Grove, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2032 sqft
Looking to rent? This charming single-family home is perfect for you. Featuring over 2,200 sqft of bright and sunny living space. Welcoming foyer leading you inside. Huge kitchen, complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
20 Nolans Way
20 Nolans Way, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Room to rent in Beautifully updated stone Colonial with plenty of Privacy on 7 acres bordering Harriman State Park.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.

1 of 14

Last updated August 14 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2873 Route 94
2873 St Rte 94, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very spacious one bedroom apartment. Upstairs bedroom is oversized. Charming spiral staircase in living room to access bedroom.Large yard in back with patio. Very convenient to restaurants and convenience stores.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1105 Parkview Drive
1105 Parkview Drive, Orange County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
886 sqft
ATTENTION RENTERS! TUXEDO HEIGHTS! Top level of Complex offers a beautiful END UNIT Condo with GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS, bright and open floor plan and bonus GARAGE! Large living area has a true WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE to snuggle in front of a cozy
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
34 Mountain Avenue
34 Mountain Avenue, Highland Falls, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,075
600 sqft
Available on July 1st, One bedroom bungalow located in the Village of Highland Falls. A space to call your own. Walking distance to the Village Amenities , Intermediate School, and shops.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
44 Liberty Street
44 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Totally renovated! 2 bedroom 1 bathroom. Second floor unit. Tenant to pay Central Hudson for gas and electric. Walk to all the Liberty Street restaurants. Very cool very hip!!

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
481 Little Britain Rd
481 Little Britain Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
Available Immediately! Beautiful one bedroom apartment with spacious backyard! - This unit is a must see!! Spacious yard Off street parking Patio off of the dining room Porch Balcony off of the bedroom Walk-in closet Spacious master

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
72 Station Road
72 Station Hl, Highland Falls, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Nice apartment on the Hudson River close to Bear Mountain Bridge and Route 9W

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
707 Route 17
707 Route 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
406 Plover Court
406 Plover Court, New Windsor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2084 sqft
Immaculate and furnished 4 BR in Town of New Windsor NY. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless appliances, Flat screen TV, 1 car garage and driveway. Looking for move in on July 1st 2020. Don't wait.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
105 Sarah Wells Trail
105 Sarah Wells Trail, Orange County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2629 sqft
Spacious Bright Colonial. Features include a kitchen with island overlooking the formal dining room, family room with 2 additional rooms (perfect for office, playroom, etc...) and full bath on 1 st floor. 4 Bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
279 Buttonwood Avenue
279 Buttonwood Avenue, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3800 sqft
Custom built colonial set high on a knoll overlooking rolling lawns and tall trees.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
New Windsor
16 Broad Street
16 Broad Street, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
700 sqft
Move right into this charming 1 bedroom apartment in a lovely historic farm house. Semi-private wooded area, mature landscaping, and manicured grounds provide a tranquil setting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodbury, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Yonkers, NYWhite Plains, NYWestwood, NJPoughkeepsie, NYFair Lawn, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJ
River Edge, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYFranklin Lakes, NJ
Waldwick, NJNew Windsor, NYNyack, NYMaybrook, NYWest Haverstraw, NYWarwick, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeMercy College
Vassar College
Sarah Lawrence College