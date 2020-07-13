All apartments in Woodbury
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:30 PM

4 Ross Court

4 Ross Court · (845) 721-2058
Location

4 Ross Court, Woodbury, NY 10917
Central Valley

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Not just any rental, imagine driving through iron gates, up a bucolic road to a quaint cottage offering 2/3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 pretty porches, living room with a working wood burning fire place , kitchen, pantry, bedroom bath and den area laundry room on main floor; Second floor offers 1 bedroom and a full bath, with a pet friendly fenced in yard PLUS your own private screened in gazebo, vegatable garden all connected to the trail system offering over 25 trails! Offers views of the Ramapo Mountains and it is situated on 100+ acres. Just 250 ft from Falkirk Golf Course! Parking for 2 cars and just a short distance to all shopping dining and major highways! Available NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Ross Court have any available units?
4 Ross Court has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Ross Court have?
Some of 4 Ross Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Ross Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Ross Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Ross Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Ross Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Ross Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Ross Court offers parking.
Does 4 Ross Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Ross Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Ross Court have a pool?
No, 4 Ross Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Ross Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Ross Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Ross Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Ross Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Ross Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Ross Court does not have units with air conditioning.
