4 Ross Court

Not just any rental, imagine driving through iron gates, up a bucolic road to a quaint cottage offering 2/3 bedrooms 2 baths with 2 pretty porches, living room with a working wood burning fire place , kitchen, pantry, bedroom bath and den area laundry room on main floor; Second floor offers 1 bedroom and a full bath, with a pet friendly fenced in yard PLUS your own private screened in gazebo, vegatable garden all connected to the trail system offering over 25 trails! Offers views of the Ramapo Mountains and it is situated on 100+ acres. Just 250 ft from Falkirk Golf Course! Parking for 2 cars and just a short distance to all shopping dining and major highways! Available NOW!