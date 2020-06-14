Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:27 PM

14 Apartments for rent in Westmere, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westmere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
Results within 5 miles of Westmere
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,197
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,716
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Campus Area
35 Units Available
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,446
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.
Results within 10 miles of Westmere
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
162 Myrtle Ave 24
162 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
One Bedroom in Luxurious Apartment at Hudson Park! - Property Id: 249717 Call/Text (518) 282-5625 HALF SECURITY AND SECOND MONTH FREE!!!!AVAIL NOW! Walk to work in Downtown Albany or take advantage of the resident co-working space to comfortably

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Capitol Hill
1 Unit Available
160 Myrtle Ave 24
160 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Half Security and Internet Included! - Property Id: 237226 HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT FOR MAY 1 MOVE INS! Reach out today! @HudsonPark offers new studio or one-bedrooms with a live-work-play lifestyle and luxury apartment living.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
The Tilley Lofts
101 1st Street, Watervliet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,245
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1063 sqft
The Tilley Lofts features 62 upscale apartments in a quiet neighborhood. The one and two bedroom apartments range in size from 750 sqft to 1050 sqft and the lofts range from 1400 sqft to 1600 sqft in size.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Westmere, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Westmere renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

