Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front. Great location just 1 mile to village shops+restaurants. 2 miles to Dune Rd for the beautiful beaches! Love this Home as much as past Tenants/Summer Guests. Pets Considered. Make this Cottage your Home Sweet Home in the Hamptons this spring and summer!