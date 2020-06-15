All apartments in West Seneca
Find more places like 3893 Seneca St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Seneca, NY
/
3893 Seneca St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3893 Seneca St.

3893 Seneca Street · (716) 913-2876
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3893 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY 14224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3893 Seneca St. - Upper · Avail. Jul 1

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Carpeting freshly cleaned and sanitized. No pets or smoking. Quiet private 4 plex building, owner-occupied. Convenient location within walking distance to the Southgate plaza, main bus route with bus stop across the street. Includes off-street parking with garage and automatic opener.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5817941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3893 Seneca St. have any available units?
3893 Seneca St. has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3893 Seneca St. have?
Some of 3893 Seneca St.'s amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3893 Seneca St. currently offering any rent specials?
3893 Seneca St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3893 Seneca St. pet-friendly?
No, 3893 Seneca St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Seneca.
Does 3893 Seneca St. offer parking?
Yes, 3893 Seneca St. does offer parking.
Does 3893 Seneca St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3893 Seneca St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3893 Seneca St. have a pool?
No, 3893 Seneca St. does not have a pool.
Does 3893 Seneca St. have accessible units?
No, 3893 Seneca St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3893 Seneca St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3893 Seneca St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3893 Seneca St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3893 Seneca St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3893 Seneca St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tonawanda, NYHamburg, NYOrchard Park, NY
Lockport, NYCheektowaga, NYBuffalo, NY
Niagara Falls, NYKenmore, NY
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity