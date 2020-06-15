Amenities
3893 Seneca St. - Upper Available 07/01/20 Exceptionally maintained quiet upper apartment - Newly remodeled 1 bedroom upper apartment with den for rent. Unfurnished. Stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher included. Carpeting freshly cleaned and sanitized. No pets or smoking. Quiet private 4 plex building, owner-occupied. Convenient location within walking distance to the Southgate plaza, main bus route with bus stop across the street. Includes off-street parking with garage and automatic opener.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5817941)