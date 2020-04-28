All apartments in West Elmira
45 Sunnyside Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:24 AM

45 Sunnyside Drive

45 Sunnyside Drive · (607) 795-2998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

45 Sunnyside Drive, West Elmira, NY 14905

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated home on a quiet street in West Elmira boasts newer windows, vinyl siding, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen & bath floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, newer furnace & central air & a massive backyard deck ready for entertaining. Easy to fall in love with a turn-key home with 1st-floor laundry that still has all the classic charm & appeal of crown moulding, tall baseboards, beveled glass interior doors, built-ins surrounding the wood-burning fireplace & a corner hutch in the dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
45 Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Elmira, NY.
What amenities does 45 Sunnyside Drive have?
Some of 45 Sunnyside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
45 Sunnyside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Elmira.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Sunnyside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Sunnyside Drive has units with air conditioning.
