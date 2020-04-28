45 Sunnyside Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home on a quiet street in West Elmira boasts newer windows, vinyl siding, hardwood floors, tiled kitchen & bath floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, newer furnace & central air & a massive backyard deck ready for entertaining. Easy to fall in love with a turn-key home with 1st-floor laundry that still has all the classic charm & appeal of crown moulding, tall baseboards, beveled glass interior doors, built-ins surrounding the wood-burning fireplace & a corner hutch in the dining room.