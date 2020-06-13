2 Apartments for rent in Williamsport, PA📍
1 of 11
1 of 18
It’s a great time to be moving to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A recent influx of industry has brought a much-needed boost to the economy, and with it came several revitalization projects. So let’s check out some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!
Williamsport has plenty in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, though you’ll find most of that in the suburban areas of town in malls and large box stores. However, the Williamsport Downtown Gateway Revitalization Project, which began in 2004, has brought more unique entertainment and dining options to the urban city center.
If you’re an outdoorsy type, you’ll enjoy the fact that the Pennsylvania wilderness is literally at your Williamsport doorstep. Forests and protected wildlife areas surround the city, including the sprawling Tiadaghton and Loyalsock State Forests.
Because of the influx of new industry, Williamsport has a friendly rental market with lots of flexible options including studio apartments, short-term leases and furnished apartments for rent.
You’ll find some of the most desirable real estate in the more suburban and rural feeling areas north of the city center. This area is also quite affordable and has a diverse body of rentals available in both newer complexes and rental homes. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.
Just south of Wildwood Cemetery you’ll find a small section of historical homes located in a more urban feeling setting. This area, frequently referred to as Vallamont Hills, will occasionally have apartment rentals available in sectioned off homes. Two bedrooms here range from $800-$1000.
Across the Susquehanna River from downtown you’ll find South Williamsport, which also has a number of desirable rentals available, mostly in newer apartment buildings, condominiums, townhomes and rental homes. Two bedrooms here will be some of the most costly in town, generally ranging from $1100-$1500.
As an outdoorsy city, Williamsport is quite welcoming to four legged friends of all species. So, if you’re looking for a pet friendly rental in town, you shouldn’t have too much trouble. Some rental properties, however, may have a limits.
So welcome to Williamsport! Enjoy all that this central Pennsylvania city has to offer!
June 2020 Williamsport Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Williamsport Rent Report. Williamsport rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Williamsport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Williamsport Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Williamsport Rent Report. Williamsport rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Williamsport rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Williamsport rents held steady over the past month
Williamsport rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Williamsport stand at $600 for a one-bedroom apartment and $733 for a two-bedroom. Williamsport's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents steady across cities in Pennsylvania
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Williamsport, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Pennsylvania, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Levittown is the most expensive of all Pennsylvania's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,641; of the 10 largest cities in Pennsylvania that we have data for, Bethlehem, York, and Pittsburgh, where two-bedrooms go for $1,090, $781, and $926, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.7%, -0.5%, and -0.1%).
- Erie, Norristown, and Levittown have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.1%, 0.9%, and 0.8%, respectively).
Williamsport rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Williamsport, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Williamsport is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Williamsport's median two-bedroom rent of $733 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in Williamsport.
- While Williamsport's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Williamsport than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Williamsport.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.