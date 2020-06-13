2 Apartments for rent in Williamsport, PA

Williamsport, Pennsylvania

It’s a great time to be moving to Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A recent influx of industry has brought a much-needed boost to the economy, and with it came several revitalization projects. So let’s check out some apartments for rent and find you the home of your dreams!

Williamsport has plenty in terms of shopping, dining and entertainment, though you’ll find most of that in the suburban areas of town in malls and large box stores. However, the Williamsport Downtown Gateway Revitalization Project, which began in 2004, has brought more unique entertainment and dining options to the urban city center.

If you’re an outdoorsy type, you’ll enjoy the fact that the Pennsylvania wilderness is literally at your Williamsport doorstep. Forests and protected wildlife areas surround the city, including the sprawling Tiadaghton and Loyalsock State Forests.

Because of the influx of new industry, Williamsport has a friendly rental market with lots of flexible options including studio apartments, short-term leases and furnished apartments for rent.

You’ll find some of the most desirable real estate in the more suburban and rural feeling areas north of the city center. This area is also quite affordable and has a diverse body of rentals available in both newer complexes and rental homes. Two bedrooms here range from $1000-$1200.

Just south of Wildwood Cemetery you’ll find a small section of historical homes located in a more urban feeling setting. This area, frequently referred to as Vallamont Hills, will occasionally have apartment rentals available in sectioned off homes. Two bedrooms here range from $800-$1000.

Across the Susquehanna River from downtown you’ll find South Williamsport, which also has a number of desirable rentals available, mostly in newer apartment buildings, condominiums, townhomes and rental homes. Two bedrooms here will be some of the most costly in town, generally ranging from $1100-$1500.

As an outdoorsy city, Williamsport is quite welcoming to four legged friends of all species. So, if you’re looking for a pet friendly rental in town, you shouldn’t have too much trouble. Some rental properties, however, may have a limits.

So welcome to Williamsport! Enjoy all that this central Pennsylvania city has to offer!