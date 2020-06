Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Modern 3 bedroom apartment with 2 Full Baths. With Large living room and formal dining room, this Spacious unit features Giant Bonus room with additional 800+ square feet too. Large front porch for sitting & backyard space also. Walking distance to village park, ball field, & restaurants. Some utilities included. Check it out. Available now, but it won't last LOng!!