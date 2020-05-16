19 Martin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CAPE COD with 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE- Amazing home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, detached 2 car garage and a huge backyard. 1ST FLOOR- Enclosed porch leads you in the back door from the garage to a mud room and a nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room, large living room with forced air gas fireplace, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. 2ND FLOOR- The whole second floor is the master bedroom suite with it's own private bath. Bathroom has a jetted tub, shower, his and her sinks, and a gas monitor for extra heat if needed. BASEMENT- There is a full basement with interior and exterior entrances, washer/dryer connections, and a dehumidifier. OUTISDE- 2 car garage with attached shed for lawn tool, huge fully fenced back yard. 10 minutes to Ft Drum