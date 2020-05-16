All apartments in West Carthage
Find more places like 19 Martin Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Carthage, NY
/
19 Martin Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:24 AM

19 Martin Street

19 Old Martin Street · (315) 681-6914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
West Carthage
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19 Old Martin Street, West Carthage, NY 13619

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1422 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CAPE COD with 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE- Amazing home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, detached 2 car garage and a huge backyard. 1ST FLOOR- Enclosed porch leads you in the back door from the garage to a mud room and a nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances. There is a formal dining room, large living room with forced air gas fireplace, two bedrooms, and a full bathroom. 2ND FLOOR- The whole second floor is the master bedroom suite with it's own private bath. Bathroom has a jetted tub, shower, his and her sinks, and a gas monitor for extra heat if needed. BASEMENT- There is a full basement with interior and exterior entrances, washer/dryer connections, and a dehumidifier. OUTISDE- 2 car garage with attached shed for lawn tool, huge fully fenced back yard. 10 minutes to Ft Drum

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Martin Street have any available units?
19 Martin Street has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Martin Street have?
Some of 19 Martin Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Martin Street currently offering any rent specials?
19 Martin Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Martin Street pet-friendly?
No, 19 Martin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Carthage.
Does 19 Martin Street offer parking?
Yes, 19 Martin Street does offer parking.
Does 19 Martin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Martin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Martin Street have a pool?
No, 19 Martin Street does not have a pool.
Does 19 Martin Street have accessible units?
No, 19 Martin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Martin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Martin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Martin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Martin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Martin Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

West Carthage 3 BedroomsWest Carthage Apartments with Garage
West Carthage Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Watertown, NYGouverneur, NY
Carthage, NY
Rome, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity