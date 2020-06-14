9 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with gym

One of the few places in the United States to have a village within a town, Webster is a popular city in upstate New York.

Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy.