Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Webster, NY with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Webster renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,230
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
38 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Results within 10 miles of Webster
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
King's Court Manor Apartments
2 Kings Court Way, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1100 sqft
Residents have bay windows, dining rooms and additional storage in this property's homes. There's an onsite bus stop and laundry facilities located in each building. East Ridge Road provides shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
The Venue
2500 East Ave, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1500 sqft
The Venue offers impressively large one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. You'll love our location on prestigious East Avenue in Rochester, NY. I-490 is nearby, making it easy to get around the city and suburbs.
City Guide for Webster, NY

One of the few places in the United States to have a village within a town, Webster is a popular city in upstate New York.

Named after the prominent Massachusetts senator, Daniel Webster, Webster is a village in Monroe County, New York, with an estimated population of 6,000. Webster is a unique city as it is both a town and village. The town has a significantly higher population; however, the village is in the center of Webster and is the heart of the city. Although the population in Webster, NY may seem low, it does not mean that the village is not a thriving and popular metropolis. The year 2013 saw the completion of a brand new shopping center, complete with a high-end steakhouse, that should continue to drive the economy. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Webster, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Webster renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

