Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:19 PM

24 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wappingers Falls, NY

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Wappingers Falls
21 FRANKLINDALE AVE
21 Franklindale Avenue, Wappingers Falls, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
Very convenient location in the heart of the village, only minutes from Metro North and Route 9. New oven, private back yard great for barbecues. Walkable to shopping, park, middle school. 1 block from bus stop. Available immediately.
Results within 5 miles of Wappingers Falls

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Spackenkill
8 LUDLOW DRIVE
8 Ludlow Drive, Spackenkill, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1650 sqft
MULTIPLE OFFERS...2019 RENOVATION! Beautiful Spackenkill Brick 2 Bedroom Ranch near the cul-de-sac. Living Room/Dining Area Combo with refinished Hardwoods.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Marlboro
24 HUDSON TERR
24 Hudson Terrace, Marlboro, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Video Tour Available.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
307 WILDWOOD DRIVE
307 Wildwood Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Perfect Location, Ranch Style Home with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, Except Cable, Phone & Garbage Collection (garbage collection is $67 bi-monthly.
Results within 10 miles of Wappingers Falls
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
3 Units Available
New Windsor
New Windsor Gardens
3204 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
900 sqft
New Windsor Garden Luxury Apartments are located in a great neighborhood. Our landscape is beautifully designed with a marvelous view of the Hudson River surrounded by gorgeous mountains. Just minutes to shopping centers and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:00 PM
2 Units Available
College Hill
Corlies Manor
35 Flannery Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
713 sqft
Welcome to Corlies Manor! Close to everything and far from expense. We offer on & two bedroom apartment homes in a warm setting at very attractive prices heat and hot water included.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
42 Carpenter Ave
42 Carpenter Avenue, Newburgh, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Carpenter - Property Id: 294861 Beautiful Single family Mother & Daughter Style house with 2 kitchens/Living room/dining room Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/42-carpenter-ave-newburgh-ny/294861 Property Id 294861 (RLNE5955270)

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
178 Renwick St
178 Renwick Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
740 sqft
178 Renwick St - Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Newly Renovated Apartment (Apt 3) - This 2-bedroom light filled apartment features an open floor layout with sunny interiors, stone counter tops, stainless steel appliances including a microwave

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
14 B Orchard Lane
14 B Orchard Ln, Putnam County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
5300 sqft
PLEASE USE LINK TO SEE 3D TOUR OF THE HOME. Brand new construction, completely tech ready home with Google Home pre-wired throughout entire house, Ethernet, Cat 6 cable and Altice optimum WiFi.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Ramblewood Drive
12 Ramblewood Drive, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1850 sqft
Spacious home in the town of Newburgh is for rent 3 beautiful bedrooms with 2 bathrooms. Safe neighborhood, magnet schools within minutes. Pool area is available but pool is not up, if tenant wants to set up the pool they are welcomed to do so.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
7 Bridge
7 Bridge Street, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
750 sqft
Cottage is perched on a cliff overlooking acres of open space and Fishkill Creek. Located within minutes of Beacon's bustling Main Street and Metro North railroad,, this romantic one bedroom cottage feels a world away.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
7 Creek Drive - 402
7 Creek Dr, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
907 sqft
Sunny corner apartment available for rent. -Dogs and cats are welcome! 2 pet maximum, please. -1 Bedroom + 1 Office / Guest Bedroom, 1 Bathroom. -High ceilings (9').

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
344 MAIN ST
344 Main St, Beacon, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1447 sqft
Feel as though you're still living in the City with the stunning modern designed units yet reside safely in this Beacon building. Situated in the heart of Beacon's Main St with a touch of Modern Flair in each unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
472 Maple St. - B15
472 Maple St, Poughkeepsie, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1081 sqft
Two bedroom unit available. Spacious living area with beautiful modern finishes.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
95 E MAIN ST
95 East Main Street, Beacon, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
1860 sqft
Five bedroom house available for rent in the heart of Beacon. Close to East Main Street for dining, shopping and much more. Private and quiet area, plenty of off street parking, back porch to sit on, and garbage collection available.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
127 CAVO DR
127 Cavo Drive, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2178 sqft
Charming ranch style home on private setting. New kitchen in process of being installed, freshly painted, new bath, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, living room with brick fireplace, central air, large finished walk out basement with office.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WORRALL AVE
2 Worrall Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT W/ABUNDANT CHARACTER & CHARM. ORNATE MOLDING & TRIM, ATTRACTIVE BUILT-IN CABINETRY & HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE KITCHEN W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES & PANTRY. WASHER & DRYER ON PREMISES. BASEMENT STORAGE AVAILABLE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Beacon
17 N BRETT ST
17 North Brett Street, Beacon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
600 sqft
This is such a great cottage set in the heart of Beacon! Walk to all your shopping, Main St and even the River is close.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3726 ALBANY POST RD E2
3726 Albany Post Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED WITH THIS FIRST FLOOR ONE BEDROOM APARTMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. A COMPLETE RENTAL APPLICATION & REFERENCES ARE NECESSARY.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
496 Liberty St
496 Liberty Street, Newburgh, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Beautiful Apt, water View Near Newburgh Collage - Property Id: 236856 Renovated Like Brand NEW. the pictures will tell you more than words...... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236856 Property Id 236856 (RLNE5624435)

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
18 West St
18 West Street, Newburgh, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
Beautiful completely updated studio apartment!!!! - Spacious Studio apartment located in prime area in the city of Newburgh.....

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 ROUTE 44
1344 Route 44, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1900 sqft
Pets will be assessed on a case by case basis

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
165 OVERLOOK ROAD
165 Overlook Road, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1862 sqft
Introducing the brand new LAGRANGE FARMS AT OVERLOOK community with rental units available starting 1/1/20.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Newburgh
87 Ann St
87 Ann Street, Newburgh, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1320 sqft
Spacious, bright apartment, Liberty Street - Property Id: 83146 Beautiful 2+ bedroom apartment located right in the heart of the rapidly revitalizing Liberty St / Broadway corridor in Newburgh, NY.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Wappingers Falls, NY

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Wappingers Falls should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Wappingers Falls may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Wappingers Falls. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

