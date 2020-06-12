/
2 bedroom apartments
19 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Voorheesville, NY
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,547
1148 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Results within 5 miles of Voorheesville
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.
Results within 10 miles of Voorheesville
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1124 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
794 Livingston Ave
794 Livingston Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
2BR Single Home Available in Albany - Property Id: 276016 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom Hardwood floors throughout, living room /dinning room /kitchen Home washer dryer hookups Pay your own utilities Call/Text (518) 282 5625 Apply
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
57 O Connell Street
57 O'connell Street, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
Specious single family house with 2 br, 2 bath and office space. Completely updated luxury kitchen w/ open floor concept w/ vaulted ceilings.Stainless steel appliances , washer / dryer in unit.
427 KENWOOD AV
427 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Ground floor in Victorian home, great rm w/bay windows & peaceful view, open to designer kitchen w/island, eat-in area, high end cabinetry w/granite & Corian countertops, stainless appliances, d/w, washer hookup.
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.
5 DELAFIELD DR
5 Delafield Drive, Colonie, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Well maintained two bedroom apartment for rent in South Colonie with central air conditioning. Washer and dryer are included in the unit. Cats are allowed.
1952 Curry Road- Unit 24
1952 Curry Road, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Spacious second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam.
535 KENWOOD AV
535 Kenwood Avenue, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Well maintained ranch style duplex in a super convenient location. This unit features hard wood floors, 2 good sized bedrooms, full bath, and good sized kitchen.
47 S LAKE AV
47 South Lake Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Gorgeous two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment with beautiful water views of Washington Park! With easy access to the park, enjoy recreational activities and festivals. Secure building with welcoming foyer entry.
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.
3 DEERPATH DR
3 Deer Path Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence.
8 CUYLER AV
8 Cuyler Avenue, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Spacious first floor unit! Large living room, dining room, kitchen with appliances (stove/oven/dishwasher/refrigerator). Laundry on premises. Fenced private backyard with new deck for entertaining. Walk to restaurants, shops, bus line. Available 4.1.
