Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Victor, NY

Finding an apartment in Victor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 4 at 03:39pm
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,030
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 W Main St
127 West Main Street, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
849 sqft
BEAUTIFUL SINGLE FAMILY MOVE-IN READY!!! - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE WALKING DISTANCE TO ALL VICTOR VILLAGE AMENITIES. THE HOUSE HAS SO MUCH LIVING SPACE THAT IT LOOKS from the outside.
Results within 10 miles of Victor
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$955
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Links at CenterPointe
2227 Brickyard Rd, Canandaigua, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1431 sqft
Units feature two-car garages, modern touches and fully equipped kitchen. In Canandaigua, close to Finger Lakes and Rochester. Luxury community is pet-friendly and includes park-like grounds and maintenance.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
2447 Canandaigua Road
2447 Canandaigua Road, Wayne County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1100 sqft
The perfect place to call home! 2 Bedroom 1/2 House situated on a country road. Large kitchen, plenty of cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms and first floor laundry room. Private entrance,yard and parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
112 Roselawn Avenue
112 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Remodeled Fairport Village Home! 3 Bedrooms - 2 Full Baths on a quiet street and great neighborhood - Close to stores and all amenities! Detached garage with off street parking.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Laureldale Drive
26 Laureldale Drive, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2332 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath Pittsford Colonial located in a quiet neighborhood. Fresh paint, New & refinished hardwood floors throughout, energy efficient windows, all new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
25 Pleasant Street
25 Pleasant Street, Fairport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 bedroom roomy 1/2 duplex! In the heart of the village, great schools, privacy! The last tenants liked it so much they stayed 10 years! Large yard, off street parking, walk to everything! Newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, repainted and polished
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Victor, NY

Finding an apartment in Victor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

