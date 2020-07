Amenities

Completely remodeled Contemp Colonial with full covered front in beautiful Catskills Rock Hill NY 1 mile from New resort World Catskills Casino. Everything new. Home Features Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops, Top of the line cabinetry with stunning tile floors. Beautiful hardwood floors threw out 1st floor and in Master bedroom. Home features 2 Living rooms with Fireplace with custom curved steps to Piano/wine room the other large 2nd living room for perhaps for just chatting with family or friends. Large formal dining room with french doors to large deck overlooking lake for private morning or romantic evening viewing pleasure. 2nd floor features large master bedroom with bath with views facing lake. All bedrooms large with ample closet space also large 2nd floor bath that leads to large extra room that's recently as a gym. Brand new latest efficient heating system. Basement finished with wet bar. Full Lake front on Lucky lake and on deed lakefront setting has over 217' lake frontage.Would prefer short term rental but would consider 1 year. 6 months paid in advance required.