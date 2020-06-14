Apartment List
/
NY
/
spencerport
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY

Finding an apartment in Spencerport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
Results within 5 miles of Spencerport
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Results within 10 miles of Spencerport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
36 Units Available
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Gateway Landing on the Canal
155 Canal Landing Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
982 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1451 sqft
Spacious homes just north of Rochester, close to I-39 and Route 104. One-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments come with carpets, ceiling fans and granite counters. Elevator, bike storage, BBQ and grill, and courtyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
88 Alecia Drive
88 Alecia Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1712 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
67 Cranberry Rd
67 Cranberry Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Single Family on Cranberry Pond - Property Id: 285837 This beautiful single family home is available for rent as soon as 6/1/2020! Recently remodeled, very large kitchen, 2 full bathrooms and it includes a washer and dryer! Enjoy the summer on

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
219 Wheatland Street
219 Wheatland Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1113 sqft
We have a beautiful 4 house available July 1! We take section 8 No smoking permitted No pets allowed Lease Terms: • Rent $1350/ mo. • Security Deposit $1350 • Lease Duration -1 year Rental Terms: • Property Type - House • Bedrooms - 4 bd.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Spencerport, NY

Finding an apartment in Spencerport that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Spencerport 1 BedroomsSpencerport Apartments with Parking
Spencerport Dog Friendly Apartments
Spencerport Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Avon, NYScottsville, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport