apartments with washer dryer
5 Apartments for rent in Spencerport, NY with washer-dryer
Crossroads Apartments
3563 Big Ridge Road, Spencerport, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located steps from Rose Turner Park, Erie Canal Heritage Trail and the Mall at Greece Ridge. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and private entrances. Community offers residents laundry, playground and dog park.
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Hilton Village II Apartments
460 Village II Dr, Hilton, NY
Studio
$715
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$825
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
885 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, newly renovated. Modern kitchens, carpeting, ceiling fans. Enjoy pool, fitness center, on-site laundry, off-street parking, controlled access. Minutes from Rochester near routes 104 and 31, I-390, I-490.
Brockport Crossings Apartments
419 Holley St, Brockport, NY
1 Bedroom
$920
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1000 sqft
Easy access to SUNY Brockport and the RTS Bus, as well as shopping, running trails and more. Newly renovated interiors with dishwasher, garbage disposal and air conditioning. Community features a basketball court and laundry facility.
19 Jordan Ave
19 Jordan Avenue, North Gates, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom Single Family Home For Rent - Property Id: 101961 This adorable 4 bedroom cape cod is ready for you to move right in! Nice hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in kitchen with easy to clean floors and knotty pine walls! First floor