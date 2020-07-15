368 Lake Shore Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Looking to rent? This charming single-family home is perfect for you. Featuring over 2,200 sqft of bright and sunny living space. Welcoming foyer leading you inside. Huge kitchen, complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout the house with double-sided brick fireplace. Spacious living room boasting high vaulted ceilings and oversized windows is the perfect spot for family time. 4 bedrooms, 1 on the lower level and 3 on the upper level in very good condition in addition to 2 full baths. Lovely landscaped grounds and lots of storage space. Located in popular Blooming Grove area, close to everywhere. Don t think twice, move right into this lovely home that s waiting for you!!