South Blooming Grove, NY
368 Lake Shore Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

368 Lake Shore Drive

368 Lake Shore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

368 Lake Shore Drive, South Blooming Grove, NY 10950
South Blooming Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Looking to rent? This charming single-family home is perfect for you. Featuring over 2,200 sqft of bright and sunny living space. Welcoming foyer leading you inside. Huge kitchen, complete with all appliances and plenty of cabinet space. Hardwood floors throughout the house with double-sided brick fireplace. Spacious living room boasting high vaulted ceilings and oversized windows is the perfect spot for family time. 4 bedrooms, 1 on the lower level and 3 on the upper level in very good condition in addition to 2 full baths. Lovely landscaped grounds and lots of storage space. Located in popular Blooming Grove area, close to everywhere. Don t think twice, move right into this lovely home that s waiting for you!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have any available units?
368 Lake Shore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Blooming Grove, NY.
What amenities does 368 Lake Shore Drive have?
Some of 368 Lake Shore Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Lake Shore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
368 Lake Shore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Lake Shore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Blooming Grove.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 368 Lake Shore Drive offers parking.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have a pool?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have accessible units?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Lake Shore Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Lake Shore Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
