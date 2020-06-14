Apartment List
/
NY
/
scottsville
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY

Finding an apartment in Scottsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,060
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Glenbrook Manor
40 Hazelhurst Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
$750
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
805 sqft
Where else but Glenbrook Manor Apartments can you live affordably, only minutes from the major expressways and downtown Rochester, yet still enjoy the quiet privacy of a rural setting? Set far back off of Lyell Road in Gates, our studio, one-, and
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Bennington Hills
340 Bennington Hills Ct, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,097
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1210 sqft
Please note that while this community has many amazing amenities to offer, due to the COVID-19 virus and recommendations from the CDC and other health organizations, at this time all amenities are currently closed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
105 Brooks Avenue
105 Brooks Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1378 sqft
Beautiful single family home. Fully renovated interior! Vinyl allure flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances included, stunning cabinetry and countertop in place, first floor laundry, new bathroom fixtures installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24 Shamrock Drive
24 Shamrock Drive, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1253 sqft
This single family rental is located in highly desirable Henrietta neighborhood. 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an over sized 1 car garage. The home has a huge backyard that backs to a flat field and woods. Pets may be negotiable.

1 of 13

Last updated August 27 at 10:45pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
117 Devon Road
117 Devon Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1168 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Mantle in Living Room, no fireplace, partial fence in back yard. Garage is owner use only NOT for tenants. Owner is responsible for water.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Scottsville, NY

Finding an apartment in Scottsville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Scottsville 1 BedroomsScottsville 2 BedroomsScottsville 3 Bedrooms
Scottsville Apartments with BalconyScottsville Apartments with ParkingScottsville Apartments with Pool
Scottsville Apartments with Washer-DryerScottsville Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Rochester, NYWebster, NYFairport, NYVictor, NY
Canandaigua, NYBrockport, NYEast Rochester, NYHilton, NY
Spencerport, NYAvon, NYBrighton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rochester Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Rochester
Saint John Fisher CollegeMonroe Community College
SUNY College at Brockport