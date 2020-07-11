/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:00 AM
8 Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
3 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
9 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
1 Unit Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
7 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,115
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
19th Ward
100 Elmwood Ave
100 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Elmwood Ave Available 07/31/20 Close to University of Rochester and Highland Hospitals - This 3 br 1.5 bath Colonial features updated kitchen and baths, living room with fireplace and formal dining room. Plus enclosed 3 season room.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.
1 of 14
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
47 Eagan Blvd
47 Eagan Boulevard, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
3+ bed, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta((VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE BELOW!!)) - This 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, Single Family home in heart of Henrietta, has finished basement and bonus room w/walk-out to back yard.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
160 Weldon St.
160 Weldon Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
3-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - Check this one out! Charming and lovely well-maintained 3-bedroom Colonial with tons of the beautiful original gumwood trim throughout.