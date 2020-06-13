Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Scottsville, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Riverton Knolls
312 Countess Dr, Scottsville, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1112 sqft
Explore on-site amenities, including walking and biking trails, a lounge with billiards, and a fitness center. Apartment features one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with an electric range and central air. Near I-90 and Riverbend Park.
Results within 5 miles of Scottsville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Greenwood Cove Apartments
50 Fairwood Dr, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1032 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community featuring biking trails, gazebos and a fitness center. Apartment homes boast in-home laundry, intercom entry and walk-in closets. Near major employers like the University of Rochester and Wegmans.

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
67 Goldfinch Drive
67 Goldfinch Drive, Monroe County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2961 sqft
Welcome to the Shadow Ridge Community! This absolutely adorable ranch shows like a model home.Features include five bedrooms and three full bathrooms, gleaming hardwood floors,.
Results within 10 miles of Scottsville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Avon Commons Apartments
597 Collins St, Avon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1044 sqft
Conveniently located in Avon, NY, just minutes from downtown Rochester. Units feature central air conditioning, fully equipped kitchen and private outdoor space. Community amenities include complimentary Wi-Fi, on-site fitness center and resident community center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1431 sqft
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,055
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
53 Units Available
Union Square Apartments
6 Goldenroot Ln, Churchville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,270
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1276 sqft
Located in North Chili close to Black Creek Park and Churchville Park. Units feature walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community offers sundeck, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Henrietta Highlands Apartments
41 High Manor Dr, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$905
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Close to downtown Rochester. Modern apartments in a country-like setting with ample open green space and easy access to walking trails. Kitchens with electric ranges, dishwashers, oak cabinets and pantries.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
57 Copley Street
57 Copley Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We have a beautiful 3 bedroom side by side available August 1st! *New Completely Renovated Bathroom!!! *New Flooring *Quietest street you can find! Please email with your contact info and if you can move in July 1st! Yes we accept section 8 No

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
11 Morrison Avenue
11 Morrison Avenue, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1408 sqft
Short term summer rental available. Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath ranch with double fenced-in lot and big oversized two car garage. Dovetailed maple kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and stove included. Open floor plan.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Scottsville, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Scottsville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

