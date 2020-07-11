/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Saugerties, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
3530 ROUTE 9G UNIT 1
3530 State Highway 9g, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
5192 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment conveniently located just up the road from Bard College and a short ride to Germantown, Hudson, Red Hook and Tivoli.
Contact for Availability
344 COUNTY ROUTE 6
344 County Route 6, Columbia County, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and well-maintained 2+ bedroom cottage located close to Tivoli, Germantown, Bard College, Red Hook and Rhinebeck.
1 Unit Available
1 CLAY HILL
1 Clay Hill Road, Tivoli, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1968 sqft
This charming cottage is located within walking distance to the quaint Village of Tivoli. Original details abound in this 3 BR/2 BA cottage.
1 Unit Available
54 CEDAR HEIGHTS
54 Cedar Heights Road, Dutchess County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2464 sqft
The screened in porch off the kitchen and family room, opens to the lightly wooded, private back yard with a pond and fire pit.
1 Unit Available
98 MILLER RD
98 Miller Road, Dutchess County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Schuyler Mansion dates back to the late 1700's, and is situated on almost 8 acres with a common pastoral front lawn, waterfall, and large front porch. Shared laundry with coin-operated washer & dryer, and parking lot.
1 Unit Available
73 SANDALWOOD LN
73 Sandalwood Lane, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1495 sqft
Enjoy carefree living at The Gardens of Rhinebeck. Approximately 1 mile from the village center, this tastefully appointe 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath unit has hardwood floors throughout the downstairs with working fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1 MARGARET
1 Margaret Street, Red Hook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1120 sqft
New to market this newly renovated three bedroom ranch. Stainless steel appliances, new bathroom and an open living space.Within walking distance to the village of Red Hook. All mechanicals updated.
1 Unit Available
166 Hilltop Road
166 Hilltop Road, Columbia County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1584 sqft
Rise above it all... This hilltop modern ranch commands panoramic Catskill views from most rooms, thanks to its one-level open plan, freshly renovated by the architect-owner with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
11 CHERRY ST
11 Cherry St, Red Hook, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2048 sqft
4 BEDROOMS, LR, EAT IN KITCHEN, 1 1/2 BATH, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING. RIGHT IN THE VILLAGE, WALK TO EVERYTHING. TENANTS RESPONSIBLE FOR ELECTRIC/HEAT, GARBAGE, LAWN MOWING, SNOW REMOVAL, INTERNET/CABLE.
1 Unit Available
19 CHESTNUT ST
19 Chestnut Street, Rhinebeck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
6222 sqft
Located on one of the largest parcels and most prestigious blocks in Rhinebeck Village, this luxury home offers generous rooms and the classic details of historical mid-1800s American homes.
1 Unit Available
433 RHINECLIFF ROAD
433 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinecliff, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2300 sqft
Watch the eagles perch on the bluff over the Hudson. Watch the river flow throughout the seasons in this gorgeous Mid-Century Modern. Immaculate and pristine. Walk to the Amtrak train or be in center of Rhinebeck in minutes.
1 Unit Available
33 GLEN RIDGE ROAD
33 Glen Ridge Rd, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2742 sqft
Executive Ranch, beautifully appointed, 3 MBR suites, LR w/gas fireplace, office, den, full basement, 2 car attached garage. Must wear mask & gloves to view. This rental is totally furnished.
1 Unit Available
417 GARDENIA DRIVE
417 Gardenia Drive, Dutchess County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1415 sqft
Come home to easy living at The Gardens in Rhinebeck. The Chestnut Model is exquisite! 1400 sq ft of space to enjoy & offers 2 BRs & 2 Bths in a ground floor, end unit.
1 Unit Available
165 ROKEBY RD
165 Rokeby Road, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4456 sqft
Close to town sitting on the edge of a large picturesque farm, this spacious ranch has room for everyone. Efficient kitchen opens to a large breakfast area.
