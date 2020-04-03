33 Montgomery Street

Amenities

Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal. Easy first floor living with one off street parking space. Located in a quaint little community of apartments offering a spacious lawn and patio area perfect for outdoor barbecues, or just a place to relax and read a book. Coin operated laundry is on site just a few steps away from your front door! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of all that Saugerties has to offer.