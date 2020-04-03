All apartments in Saugerties
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

33 Montgomery Street

33 Montgomery St · (845) 339-9999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Montgomery St, Saugerties, NY 12477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit E · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Welcome to Saugerties! This beautiful one bedroom apartment is located just steps away from many fabulous restaurants, boutiques, and galleries. The owner provides water, sewer, trash removal, lawn care, and snow removal. Easy first floor living with one off street parking space. Located in a quaint little community of apartments offering a spacious lawn and patio area perfect for outdoor barbecues, or just a place to relax and read a book. Coin operated laundry is on site just a few steps away from your front door! Don't miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of all that Saugerties has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Montgomery Street have any available units?
33 Montgomery Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 33 Montgomery Street currently offering any rent specials?
33 Montgomery Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Montgomery Street pet-friendly?
No, 33 Montgomery Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saugerties.
Does 33 Montgomery Street offer parking?
Yes, 33 Montgomery Street does offer parking.
Does 33 Montgomery Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Montgomery Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Montgomery Street have a pool?
No, 33 Montgomery Street does not have a pool.
Does 33 Montgomery Street have accessible units?
No, 33 Montgomery Street does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Montgomery Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Montgomery Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Montgomery Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Montgomery Street does not have units with air conditioning.
